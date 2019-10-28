Derry Death Notices (updated) - Monday 28th October 2019

CALLEN, Matthew Adrian - 28th October (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family), dearly beloved husband of Jane, devoted father of Darren, Gemma, Rachel, Matthew, Christopher and Megan, loving father-in-law of Christopher, Declan and Sylvia, darling grandad of Anna-Jane, Kate, Chrissie, Darragh and Conor, dearest brother of Helen, Thomas, Heather, Scott and the late Edith, a dear uncle. Funeral service in his late home 27, Broighter Court, Waterside, on Wednesday, 30th October, at 2.30pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance N.I. c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.



DOHERTY, Mary (nee McLaughlin) - 27th October 2019 beloved wife of the late Louie, loving mother of Michelle, mother-in-law of Kieran, much loved grandmother of Kiera, Caitlin and Dylan, daughter of Margaret and the late James and dear sister of Eddie, Angela, Anthony, Lawrence, Dominic and the late James and Jude. Funeral arrangements later from her home, 5 Lowry Park, Limavady. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for he



DONOHUE, Patrick Donohue - 27th October 2019 at the Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry, beloved husband of Roisin (nee McFadden), loving father of Keith, Shane, Tiernan, dear brother of Eithne brother-in-law of James. A much loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces.

(formerly of Athenry ) Funeral from his home 84 Altcar Park, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12 noon to St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, has mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him.



LISHMAN, Christopher (Geordie),- 27th October 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Dolores (nee Nixon), loving father of Sheila, Pauline, Jackie, Denise, Kim, Shirley, Derek, John and the late Christopher, much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home 67 Osbourne Street, Rosemount (tomorrow) Tuesday at 9.20am to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him



McLAUGHLIN, Kathleen (Kate) - 28th October 2019, beloved wife of the late Terry, loving mother of Frances, Annie, Maureen, Terry, Jennifer, Philip and Geraldine, dear sister of Jean and the late Sadie and Willie, and a much loved grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral from her home, 5 St Canice’s Park, Eglinton, this Wednesday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12 noon. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the MS Society, c/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



SIMPSON, Harold Desmond (ex-ambulance drive ) - 28th October 2019 (suddenly) at his home 32 Templetown Park, Maydown (in his 75th year), much loved and devoted husband of Elizabeth, loving brother of Ken, Sylvia, Violet and Joan, dearest brother-in-law of Kay, Cecil, Bertie and Bob. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home this Thursday, 31st October, at 1.30pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Glendermott Presbyterian Church (Building Fund), c/o Mrs. Joanna Walker, 28, Church Road, Altnagelvin, BT47 3QQ. House strictly private by request. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. To know him, was to love him.