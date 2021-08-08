5 ways you can help a friend or family member going through grief during Covid-19
The Irish Hospice Foundation has suggested some simple things we can do to help our friends or fellow loved ones through a bereavement during the Covid-19 restrictions.
- To help a grieving friend, think about how you might send your condolences – write a card, complete an online condolence such as on RIP.ie, send a text or telephone. You might share photos or drop food and little gifts at a person’s door to offer comfort.
- Reach out, make yourself available not just in the short term but in the weeks and months to come.
- Ask your friend how they are doing, ask what might help, listen carefully.
- Offer practical help, for example with meals, shopping etc.
- Offer to help with technology, for example with setting up video calls, WhatsApp or other ways of keeping in touch
