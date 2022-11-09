GAA Guide: Here's all the club fixtures live on TV this weekend (November 12 & 13)
Here are the GAA club fixtures live on television this weekend.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (October 12 & 13) below:
Munster senior club football championship
Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary), 7.15pm – RTÉ2
Connacht senior club football championship
Maigh Cuilinn (Galway) v Westport (Mayo), 1.30pm – TG4
Ulster senior club football championship
Glen (Derry) v Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone), 3.30pm – TG4
Ferry clever owner, Christopher Ferry, pictured with Serena Terry, a.k.a Mammy Banter, just one of the many famous faces to pop into the store
Gerard's daughter Yazmin- the mastermind behind the Toy Appeal- pictured with Valerie from Valerie Kelly Hairdressing
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.