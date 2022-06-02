DERRY SFL ROUND-UP: Emmets end 'Screen's unbeaten run

SLAUGHTNEIL 2-17

BALLINASCREEN 2-08

Going into this game Ballinascreen were the only unbeaten team in the senior league, and that run was off the back of an unbeated Ulster Club League campaign. Slaughtneil notched up their fourth victory of the season on Saturday with a 9 point margin, despite the best attempts of Martin Bradley who scored 1-1 having been brought on as a sub. Slaughtneil's two goals came for sharpshooter Christopher Bradley who has made a return to play this week.

Ballinascreen: Ryan Scullion, James Cullinan, Ronan Murphy (0-1), Ruairi McWilliams, Carlus McWilliams (0-1), Aaron Bradley, Ronan McKenna, Anton Scullion, Ciaran Doyle, Conor McKenna, Conor McGovern, Conal Logan, Jon Paul Devlin (1-3 (3f), Anton Kelly, Barry Grant (0-1 f)

Subs: Marty Bradley (1-1), Eoin Donnelly (0-1), Noel Rafferty, Paul Burns, Andy McBride

NEWBRIDGE 1-10

KILREA 1-07

Newbridge notched up their second league win of the campaign this weekend with a three point win over visitors Kilrea. The visitors had seen off Steelstown midweek but were unable to make it two from two away from home on Saturday evening. Kilrea's Ruairidh Donaghy getting his side's only goal of the game when he was introduced as a sub.

Kilrea: Aidan Gillen, Shea Madden, Gearoid McLaughlin, Michael McWilliams, Emmet Donaghy, Peadar McLaughlin (0-1), Ruairi McCamphill, Charlie Kielt, Denver Johnston, James Gillen, Conor Gillen (0-3 1f), Larry Kielt (0-1f), Eunan McCamphill, Odhran McLarnon, Enda McAleese (0-1)

Subs: Joe Morgan, Ruairidh Donaghy (1-0), Paddy Quigg and Declan Dooey.

Newbridge: Joe Henry, Dessie McColgan, Ciaran Brooks, Decky McKeever, Aodhan Young, Mark McGrogan, Aidan McGlone, Odharan McGlone, Nathan Rocks, Shane McGrogan, Conor McGrogan, Shea McAteer, Jude Diamond, Conor McAteer, Danny Mulholland

CLAUDY 1-08

SWATRAGH 1-14

Claudy came into this game having lost to heavily Bellaghy on the Wednesday night. Their scoring average was much improved in the Saturday game at home to Swatragh, registering an impressive 1-08 against a good Swatragh team. Unfortunately for the home side it wasn't enough to give them their first league win of the season.

Claudy: Ryan Mercer, Paddy McDermott, Cory Armstrong (0-1), Daniel Johnston, Conor Donaghy (0-1), Aaron Donaghy jnr, Blaine Carlin, Oran Armstrong (0-5 (3f), Shane McGahon, Ryan Cunning, Shea Dalton, Ciarnan Higgins, Joe Polley, Liam Connolly, Dara Donaghy (0-1)

Subs: Conan McLaughlin (1-0) for Shea Dalton.

Pic by Mary K Burke.

LOUP 1-14

BANAGHER 0-14

A goal proved to be Banagher's downfall in this game at the weekend. The visitors had lost midweek to Ballinascreen but put up a strong performance against the home side, a Ciaran Devlin goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Loup: Thomas Mallon, Thomas McVey, Dara Joe Martin, Michael Mulholland, Matthew Rocks, Brian Doyle, Adam Hunter, Jason Rocks, James McClure, Aaron McAlynn, Adam Canavan, Conal McGinley (0-1), Anthony O'Neill (0-3), Ciaran Devlin (1-3), Caolan Devlin (0-5)

Subs: Declan McVey (0-1)for Caolan Devlin, Roddy O'Kane for Aaron McAlynn, Padraig Wilson (0-1) for Adam Canavan

Banagher: Conor Campbell, Benny Murphy, Darragh McCloskey, Paul Murphy, Jack Lynch, Peter Hagan, Ruairi Quirk, Gavin O'Neill, Brian Óg McGilligan, Eamon Óg Feeney, Liam Eoin Campbell, Tom Quirk, Jack O'Neill, Shane Farren, Tiernan Moore

DUNGIVEN 0-15

MAGHERAFELT 0-15

In perfect conditions at an immaculate O'Cathan Park Rossa's Padraig McKee made his senior debut and kept a clean sheet against the home side.

The visitors looked to the experienced Heavron brothers to register five of their fifteen scores, whilst Dungiven had six points from Conor Murphy and Richie Mullan's left boot added another three when he was introduced on the break.

A good run out for both teams in an open game of football.

Dungiven: Kevin Farren, Eoin McKeever, Niall McNicholl, Ciaran Mackle (0-1), Sean McKeever, Kevin Johnston (0-2), Darragh McGilligan, Thomas Brady, Paddy O'Kane, Fintan Murphy (0-1f), Niall McGonagle, Conor Murphy (0-6 (3f), Cahair Higgins (0-1), Daire McKeever, Pauraic McNicholl

Subs: Richie Mullan (0-3f) for Daire McKeever, Sean Murray (0-1) for Niall McGonagle, John Mullan for Fintan Murphy

Magherafelt: Padraig McKee, Fergal Duffin, Guiseppe Lupari, Paul O'Kane, Aidan McCluskey, Ryan Ferris (0-2), Joe Keenan, Shane Heavron (0-3f), Cormac Bateson (0-4 2f), Conor Kearns (0-1), Paddy McLarnon (0-1), Cormac Murphy, Danny Heavron (0-2), Niall Higgins (0-2f)