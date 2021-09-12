Search

13/09/2021

Derry GAA: This week's fixtures on the local scene

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

TUESDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 A FL (7.15 unless stated):
Bellaghy V Glenullin (700), Lavey V Dungiven, Kilrea V Magherafelt

T Mackle U13 HL Div 5 Final:
Na Magha V Carrickmore (7.15 in Owenbeg)

WEDNESDAY

T Mackle U17B HL (7.15):
Banagher V Naomh Colum Cille

THURSDAY

Premier Electrics JFC (8.00/Res 6.30):
Ballerin V Desertmartin

FRIDAY

Premier Electrics JFC (7.30):
Craigbane V Ardmore

McFeely Group IFC (8.00/Res 6.30):
Castledawson V Glenullin (in Owenbeg), Faughanvale V Slaughtmanus (in Celtic Park)

T Mackle U15 HC Semi-final (7.00):
Slaughtneil V Ballinascreen

Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Reserve Cup Semi-finals (7.30)
Loup Thirds Reserves V Ogra Colmcille/Magherafelt Thirds, Lavey Thirds v Bellaghy Thirds B

T Mackle U15 HC :
Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen (7.00) Lavey v Kevin Lynch's (7.30)

T Mackle U15 HC Shield (6.45):
Na Magha v St Patrick’s, Banagher v Swatragh

SATURDAY

Junior Reserve FC (12.30):
Moneymore V Craigbane

O'Neills SFC
Swatragh V Claudy (2.00 in Owenbeg), Dungiven V Loup (3.30/Res 2.00), Bellaghy V Magherafelt (5.00/Res 3.30), Slaughtneil V Lavey (7.30 in Owenbeg/Res 5.00)

McFeely Group IFC
Glack V Doire Trasna (2.00/12.30 Glack Reserves v Foreglen Reserves), Lissan V Ballymaguigan (3.30/Res 2.00)

Premier Electrics JFC (2.00):
Moneymore V Sean Dolan's

SUNDAY

McFeely Group IFC
Greenlough V Drumsurn (2.00/Res 12.30), Limavady V Steelstown (3.30/Res 2.00),

O'Neills SFC:
Newbridge V Coleraine (2.00 in Owenbeg/Res 12.30), Foreglen V Ballinascreen (3.30), Ballinderry V Banagher (6.30 in Owenbeg/Res 5.00), Kilrea V Glen (6.30/Res 5.00),

T Mackle U13 HL Div 1 Final (1.30):
Kevin Lynch's V Banagher

MONDAY

O'Neills U17 FC Finals
(A): Glen/Magherafelt V Lavey/Bellaghy
(B1): Castledawson/Limavady V Slaughtneil/Newbridge
(B2): St Trea's & St John's/Foreglen V Steelstown/Doire Trasna
(C): Slaughtmanus/Banagher V Claudy/Lissan

Derry camogie fixtures released for the week ahead

