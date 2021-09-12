Derry GAA: This week's fixtures on the local scene

TUESDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 A FL (7.15 unless stated):
Bellaghy V Glenullin (700), Lavey V Dungiven, Kilrea V Magherafelt
T Mackle U13 HL Div 5 Final:
Na Magha V Carrickmore (7.15 in Owenbeg)
WEDNESDAY
T Mackle U17B HL (7.15):
Banagher V Naomh Colum Cille
THURSDAY
Premier Electrics JFC (8.00/Res 6.30):
Ballerin V Desertmartin
FRIDAY
Premier Electrics JFC (7.30):
Craigbane V Ardmore
McFeely Group IFC (8.00/Res 6.30):
Castledawson V Glenullin (in Owenbeg), Faughanvale V Slaughtmanus (in Celtic Park)
T Mackle U15 HC Semi-final (7.00):
Slaughtneil V Ballinascreen
Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Reserve Cup Semi-finals (7.30)
Loup Thirds Reserves V Ogra Colmcille/Magherafelt Thirds, Lavey Thirds v Bellaghy Thirds B
T Mackle U15 HC :
Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen (7.00) Lavey v Kevin Lynch's (7.30)
T Mackle U15 HC Shield (6.45):
Na Magha v St Patrick’s, Banagher v Swatragh
SATURDAY
Junior Reserve FC (12.30):
Moneymore V Craigbane
O'Neills SFC
Swatragh V Claudy (2.00 in Owenbeg), Dungiven V Loup (3.30/Res 2.00), Bellaghy V Magherafelt (5.00/Res 3.30), Slaughtneil V Lavey (7.30 in Owenbeg/Res 5.00)
McFeely Group IFC
Glack V Doire Trasna (2.00/12.30 Glack Reserves v Foreglen Reserves), Lissan V Ballymaguigan (3.30/Res 2.00)
Premier Electrics JFC (2.00):
Moneymore V Sean Dolan's
SUNDAY
McFeely Group IFC
Greenlough V Drumsurn (2.00/Res 12.30), Limavady V Steelstown (3.30/Res 2.00),
O'Neills SFC:
Newbridge V Coleraine (2.00 in Owenbeg/Res 12.30), Foreglen V Ballinascreen (3.30), Ballinderry V Banagher (6.30 in Owenbeg/Res 5.00), Kilrea V Glen (6.30/Res 5.00),
T Mackle U13 HL Div 1 Final (1.30):
Kevin Lynch's V Banagher
MONDAY
O'Neills U17 FC Finals
(A): Glen/Magherafelt V Lavey/Bellaghy
(B1): Castledawson/Limavady V Slaughtneil/Newbridge
(B2): St Trea's & St John's/Foreglen V Steelstown/Doire Trasna
(C): Slaughtmanus/Banagher V Claudy/Lissan
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.