19/08/2021

Derry club fixtures and results

A rundown of this week's games on the local GAA scene

Michael McMullan

A list of the fixtures and results for the week commencing Monday, August 16.

Fixtures are correct, as of the Derry GAA website, on Thursday at 11.45am

MONDAY

U18.5A FC QUARTER-FINALS:
Glen 0-9 Magherafelt 1-9, Bellaghy 4-16 Desertmartin 1-14, Dungiven 2-8 Slaughtneil 0-8

U18.5B FC SEMI-FINALS:
Glenullin 2-13 Kilrea 1-10, Steelstown 3-8 Ballinderry 1-9

U18.5B2 FC QUARTER-FINALS:
Faughanvale 0-5 Limavady 2-10, Claudy 2-8 Greenlough 1-13, Banagher 3-13 Coleraine 1-8

TUESDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 FL:
A: Dungiven V Glen (OFF), Lavey 4-10 Kilrea 4-7, Glenullin 3-3 Magherafelt 7-7
B1: Coleraine 2-8 Swatragh 1-5, Slaughtneil 5-9 Steelstown 1-4, Ballinascreen 4-21 Ballymaguigan 1-3
B2: Banagher w/o Doire Trasna d/f, Faughanvale 6-5 Craigbane 3-7, St Patrick's w/o Claudy d/f
C: Ballerin w/o Lissan d/f, Doire Colmcille d/f Sean Dolan's w/o

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2:
Glack 3-15 Limavady 0-7

WEDNESDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17 FL (7.30):
B1: Newbridge 4-24 Swatragh 1-5, Limavady V Kilrea (OFF)

Sperrin Galvanisers SHL :
Lavey 2-10 Slaughtneil 6-21, Ballinascreen 1-11 Kevin Lynch's 2-21, Banagher 0-13 Swatragh 2-15

THURSDAY

BA Mullan & Son U15 FC C Final (Dungiven 7.15):
Claudy V Lissan

Sperrin Galvanisers SHL (8.00):
Carrickmore V Na Magha

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2:
Moneymore V Ardmore (7.30), Doire Trasna V Desertmartin (8.00)

T Mackle U13 HL (7.00):
Dungannon V Ballinascreen

FRIDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 A FL (6.30):
Bellaghy V Glen

H&A Mechanical Services Recreational Res FL:
Lavey Thirds V Ogra Colmcille (7.30), Swatragh Thirds V Glen Thirds (8.00)

T Mackle U17 HL (7.00):
A: Ballinascreen V Lavey, Kevin Lynch's V Swatragh, Dungannon V Slaughtneil

H&A Mechanical Services FL Division 1B:
Greenlough V Glenullin (Res 6.00/Sen 7.30), Slaughtmanus V Foreglen (7.15

H&A Mechanical Services FL Division 1A (8.15):
Loup V Bellaghy (Res 6.45/Sen 8.15), Ballinderry V Ballinascreen (7.30)

T Mackle U13 HL (7.00):
Omagh V Lavey, Banagher V St Finbarr's (OFF), Slaughtneil V Swatragh, Na Magha V Kevin Lynch's, Ballerin V Carrickmore (OFF)

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 (7.30):
Magilligan V Limavady

SATURDAY

Feile na nGael
Round 1 (10.00):
Group A at Drum: Swatragh V Slaughtneil, Na Magha Bye.
Group B at Kevin Lynch Park: Lavey V Ballinascreen, Banagher Bye
Group C at Owenbeg: Kevin Lynch's V St Patrick's, Ballerin V St.Finbarrs

Round 2
Group A at Drum (10.45): Swatragh V Na Magha, Slaughtneil Bye:
Group B at Kevin Lynch Park (10.45): Ballinascreen Bye, Lavey V Banagher
Group C at Owenbeg (10.40): St Patrick's V St.Finbarr's, Kevin Lynch's V Ballerin

Round 3 (11.30)
Group A at Drum: Slaughtneil V Na Magha, Swatragh Bye
Group B at Kevin Lynch Park: Ballinascreen V Banagher, Lavey Bye
Group C at Owenbeg: Kevin Lynch's V St Finbarr's, St Patrick's V Ballerin

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1A (Res 5.00/Sen 6.30):
Glen V Claudy, Coleraine V Magherafelt, Slaughtneil V Swatragh, Lavey V Newbridge

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1B (Res 5.00/Sen 6.30):
Faughanvale V Castledawson, Steelstown V Kilrea, Dungiven V Lissan, Drumsurn V Banagher

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 (6.30):
Doire Colmcille V Sean Dolan's, Drum V Ballymaguigan, Dungiven V Craigbane, Glack v Ballerin (Res only 5.00)

SUNDAY

T Mackle U17 A HL (11.00):
Dungannon v Slaughtneil

MONDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U17 B1 FL (7.30):
Faughanvale V Slaughtneil

U18.5A FC Semi-Finals (7.00):
Bellaghy v Magherafelt, Ballinascreen V Dungiven

U18.5B1 FC Final (7.00):
Steelstown V Glenullin

U18.5B2 FC Semi-Finals (7.00):
Greenlough V Limavady, Banagher V Craigbane

First half goals put Swatragh on their way to victory at Banagher

The 'Swa finished third in the table

Second half goals pave the way for Slaughtneil's win at Lavey

Brendan Rogers scored 3-2 for the Emmet's

Kevin Lynch's ease to victory at Ballinascreen

The winners hit all of their 2-21 tally from play

