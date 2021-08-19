Derry club fixtures and results

A list of the fixtures and results for the week commencing Monday, August 16.
Fixtures are correct, as of the Derry GAA website, on Thursday at 11.45am
MONDAY
U18.5A FC QUARTER-FINALS:
Glen 0-9 Magherafelt 1-9, Bellaghy 4-16 Desertmartin 1-14, Dungiven 2-8 Slaughtneil 0-8
U18.5B FC SEMI-FINALS:
Glenullin 2-13 Kilrea 1-10, Steelstown 3-8 Ballinderry 1-9
U18.5B2 FC QUARTER-FINALS:
Faughanvale 0-5 Limavady 2-10, Claudy 2-8 Greenlough 1-13, Banagher 3-13 Coleraine 1-8
TUESDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 FL:
A: Dungiven V Glen (OFF), Lavey 4-10 Kilrea 4-7, Glenullin 3-3 Magherafelt 7-7
B1: Coleraine 2-8 Swatragh 1-5, Slaughtneil 5-9 Steelstown 1-4, Ballinascreen 4-21 Ballymaguigan 1-3
B2: Banagher w/o Doire Trasna d/f, Faughanvale 6-5 Craigbane 3-7, St Patrick's w/o Claudy d/f
C: Ballerin w/o Lissan d/f, Doire Colmcille d/f Sean Dolan's w/o
H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2:
Glack 3-15 Limavady 0-7
WEDNESDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17 FL (7.30):
B1: Newbridge 4-24 Swatragh 1-5, Limavady V Kilrea (OFF)
Sperrin Galvanisers SHL :
Lavey 2-10 Slaughtneil 6-21, Ballinascreen 1-11 Kevin Lynch's 2-21, Banagher 0-13 Swatragh 2-15
THURSDAY
BA Mullan & Son U15 FC C Final (Dungiven 7.15):
Claudy V Lissan
Sperrin Galvanisers SHL (8.00):
Carrickmore V Na Magha
H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2:
Moneymore V Ardmore (7.30), Doire Trasna V Desertmartin (8.00)
T Mackle U13 HL (7.00):
Dungannon V Ballinascreen
FRIDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 A FL (6.30):
Bellaghy V Glen
H&A Mechanical Services Recreational Res FL:
Lavey Thirds V Ogra Colmcille (7.30), Swatragh Thirds V Glen Thirds (8.00)
T Mackle U17 HL (7.00):
A: Ballinascreen V Lavey, Kevin Lynch's V Swatragh, Dungannon V Slaughtneil
H&A Mechanical Services FL Division 1B:
Greenlough V Glenullin (Res 6.00/Sen 7.30), Slaughtmanus V Foreglen (7.15
H&A Mechanical Services FL Division 1A (8.15):
Loup V Bellaghy (Res 6.45/Sen 8.15), Ballinderry V Ballinascreen (7.30)
T Mackle U13 HL (7.00):
Omagh V Lavey, Banagher V St Finbarr's (OFF), Slaughtneil V Swatragh, Na Magha V Kevin Lynch's, Ballerin V Carrickmore (OFF)
H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 (7.30):
Magilligan V Limavady
SATURDAY
Feile na nGael
Round 1 (10.00):
Group A at Drum: Swatragh V Slaughtneil, Na Magha Bye.
Group B at Kevin Lynch Park: Lavey V Ballinascreen, Banagher Bye
Group C at Owenbeg: Kevin Lynch's V St Patrick's, Ballerin V St.Finbarrs
Round 2
Group A at Drum (10.45): Swatragh V Na Magha, Slaughtneil Bye:
Group B at Kevin Lynch Park (10.45): Ballinascreen Bye, Lavey V Banagher
Group C at Owenbeg (10.40): St Patrick's V St.Finbarr's, Kevin Lynch's V Ballerin
Round 3 (11.30)
Group A at Drum: Slaughtneil V Na Magha, Swatragh Bye
Group B at Kevin Lynch Park: Ballinascreen V Banagher, Lavey Bye
Group C at Owenbeg: Kevin Lynch's V St Finbarr's, St Patrick's V Ballerin
H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1A (Res 5.00/Sen 6.30):
Glen V Claudy, Coleraine V Magherafelt, Slaughtneil V Swatragh, Lavey V Newbridge
H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1B (Res 5.00/Sen 6.30):
Faughanvale V Castledawson, Steelstown V Kilrea, Dungiven V Lissan, Drumsurn V Banagher
H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 (6.30):
Doire Colmcille V Sean Dolan's, Drum V Ballymaguigan, Dungiven V Craigbane, Glack v Ballerin (Res only 5.00)
SUNDAY
T Mackle U17 A HL (11.00):
Dungannon v Slaughtneil
MONDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications U17 B1 FL (7.30):
Faughanvale V Slaughtneil
U18.5A FC Semi-Finals (7.00):
Bellaghy v Magherafelt, Ballinascreen V Dungiven
U18.5B1 FC Final (7.00):
Steelstown V Glenullin
U18.5B2 FC Semi-Finals (7.00):
Greenlough V Limavady, Banagher V Craigbane
