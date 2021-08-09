Derry camogs' All-Ireland Quarter-Final opponents revealed

Action from last year's clash of the teams. (Pic: Cathal McOscar)
Derry will play Meath in the All-Ireland intermediate camogie quarter-final later this month.
It will be a repeat of last year's clash which the Royals won 1-13 to 0-8 in Templeport.
The game will take palce on the weekend of 21/22 August, with Antrim facing Kerry in the other quarter-final.
Galway and Kilkenny are through to the semi-finals.
The relegation play off will be between Kildare v Tipperary, with the losers facing Carlow in the relegation final.
