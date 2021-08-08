Foreglen goals not enough to stop Steelstown

Rory Maguire scored Steelstown's goal at Foreglen. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Despite playing into a stiff breeze, Steelstown laid their foundations for victory at Foreglen with nine first-half points.
H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B
Steelstown 1-18
Foreglen 3-4
Hugh McGrath handed a senior debut to All-Ireland minor winner Donncha Gilmore.
Steelstown were 0-9 to 0-2 ahead on the cusp of half-time when Kevin Dunne took advantage of a defensive mix-up to score his fourth goal of the season.
The visitors passed up two clear goal chances early in the second-half and were made to pay when Foreglen struck for their second goal with Cahir O'Connor capitalising on a high ball.
Rory Maguire scored Steelstown's goal in the second-half, with Eoghan Bradley and Morgan Murray pointing the way to victory.
There was still time for Kevin Dunne to continue his run when he tucked away a late penalty, but Steelstown still pulled clear for victory.
STEELSTOWN: Marty Dunne; Oran Fox, Kevin Lindsay, Ryan McCloskey; Diarmuid Baker, Jason McAleer, Eoghan Concannon; Ryan Devine (0-3), Shane O'Connor (0-1); Donncha Gilmore, Eoghan Bradley (0-4), Rory Maguire (1-1); Mark Foley (0-1), Gareth Logue (0-1), Morgan Murray (0-5, 3f)
SUBS: John Boyle, Ciaran Flanagan, Eamon Donnelly, Cormac Mooney (0-1), Mickey McKinney (0-1f)
FOREGLEN: Ryan Downey; Fintan O'Hara, John Duffy, Conrad Sheerin; Liam O'Hara, Oisin Duffy James O'Kane; Niall McConway, Sean O'Connor (0-1); Eoghan Duffy, Caolan O'Connor, Liam Downey; Cahir O'Connor (1-0), Kevin O'Connor (0-1), Kevin Dunne (2-2)
SUBS: Odhran McFeely, Christopher Dunne, Eunan McFeely, Odhran Doherty
