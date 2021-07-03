Derry make one change for Christy Ring Cup opener

Derry and Roscommon in action during the recent league clash. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Derry hurling managers Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly have made one change for the trip to Roscommon in Saturday's first game in the Christy Ring Cup.
Eoghan Cassidy returns to the side at midfield, with John Mullan dropping back to wing back.
Sean Cassidy switches to full-back, with Brian Óg McGilligan listed on the bench.
Derry were comfortable winners when the sides met in the league last month at Owenbeg.
Roscommon last their first game (2-18 to 0-11) against Wicklow, who travel to Derry for the final game in the group on Saturday, July 10.
DERRY: Oisin O’Doherty, Conor McAllister, Sean Cassidy, Darragh McCloskey, John Mullan, Conor Kelly, Meehaul McGrath, Eoghan Cassidy, Cormac O’Doherty, Mark McGuigan, Gerald Bradley, Richie Mulla ; Cormac O’Doherty, Richie Mullan; Odhran McKeever, Sé McGuigan, Shea Cassidy
SUBS: Conor O'Kane, Brendan Laverty, Ruairi McWilliams, Deaglan Foley, Brian Cassidy, Padhraig Nelis, Patrick O'Kane, Brian Óg McGilligan, Cathair McGilligan
