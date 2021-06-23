Two referees named on the championship panels

Barry Cassidy is named on the 2021 championship referee panel. (Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile)
Derry referee Barry Cassidy has been named on the GAA's senior inter-county championship for the 2021 season.
The Bellaghy man took charge last year's Ulster final, Cavan's dramatic win over Donegal and is listed in the panel of 15.
Ballinascreen's Tarlach Conway is one 17 referees listed to officiate at hurling's Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup games.
With news of a return to club activities, thoughts turn to the season ahead. In a special feature this week Michael McMullan looks at those who take up the whistle. Football referee Paddy Devlin and hurling whistler Micky Quigg talk about their experiences.
