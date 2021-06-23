Two referees named on the championship panels

Barry Cassidy is again listed on the senior football panel

Barry Cassidy is named on the 2021 championship referee panel. (Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Derry referee Barry Cassidy has been named on the GAA's senior inter-county championship for the 2021 season.

The Bellaghy man took charge last year's Ulster final, Cavan's dramatic win over Donegal and is listed in the panel of 15.

Ballinascreen's Tarlach Conway is one 17 referees listed to officiate at hurling's Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup games.

Men in the middle

Thoughts of a GAA referee

With news of a return to club activities, thoughts turn to the season ahead. In a special feature this week Michael McMullan looks at those who take up the whistle. Football referee Paddy Devlin and hurling whistler Micky Quigg talk about their experiences.

