Magherafelt hold off Ballinderry comeback

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A



Magherafelt 2-13

Ballinderry 2-12

Ballinderry were made rue a lacklustre first half, coming up short after a spirited comeback at Shamrock Park.

Magherafelt started the game with intent and opened the scoring through Antone McElhone, but the Shamrocks hit back through Eoin Devlin and Glenn McOscar both from play.

A 1-2 burst in quick succession, including a Danny Heavron goal, put Magherafelt firmly in control as the Shamrocks tried to keep in touch.

Another score from McOscar, who should've hit the net with the goal at his mercy, and two Conor O'Neill points were all the Shamrocks had to show for the remainder of the half as Magherafelt went in comfortable at half time. A Shane Heavron goal helped them to a 2-7 to 0-5 lead.

O'Neill and a superb point from play from Glenn McOscar saw the Shamrocks off to a strong start after half-time. Magherafelt, who scored all but a point from play, went nine points clear and while they were in control, failed to kill off the game.

A goal from Oisin Duffin gave Ballinderry a lifeline as Magherafelt struggled to get going. Further frees from O'Neill swung the momentum in Ballinderry's favour.

A late McOscar goal brought the sides to within a point and made for a nervy finish and when Conor Kearns was fouled after a breakaway, Heavron tapped over the insurance point before O'Neill had the last say for the Shamrocks.

MAGHERAFELT: Dominic Crozier; Padraig Kielt, Darren O'Neill, Giuseppe Lupari; Joe Keenan, Ryan Ferris, Conor Kearns (0-1); Jared Monaghan, Sean Óg Monaghan (0-1); Shane Heavron (1-3, 1f), Niall Higgins (0-1), John Young (0-1); Antone McElhone (0-3), Stephen Lagan (0-1), Danny Heavron (1-2)

SUBS: Paul O'Kane, Fergal Duffin, Shea McGuckin

BALLINDERRY: Ben McKinless; Michael McKee, Eamon Wilson, Joe McVey; Raymond Wilson, Declan Bell, Tommy Donnelly; Oisin Duffin (1-0), Eoin Devlin (0-1); Dara McKinless, Conor O'Neill (0-7, 5f), Aaron Mullan; Oisin Mullan, Glenn McOscar (1-3), Matt Quinn (0-1)

SUBS: Charlie Crozier, Mark Bell, Dermot McGuckin