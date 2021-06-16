Derry set for Ulster final date in Belfast

Derry Ladies' Ulster JFC Final with Antrim has been fixed for Saturday, June 26 and will be played at Belfast's Davitt Park (5.00).

It is a rematch of the opening league game of the season, which was won by the Saffrons at Celtic Park.

Derry last won the title in 2018, after beating Antrim in the final at Emyvale.

The counties are also paired, along with Limerick, Carlow and Wicklow, in this season's All-Ireland junior championship group stages.

All tickets for the upcoming final with Antrim will be available on MyTicketApp and the game will be ticket only.