Derry set for Ulster final date in Belfast

The Oakleafers bidding for a first title since 2018

Derry set for Ulster final date in Belfast

Action from Antrim's win over Derry in the league. (Pic: Tom Heaney/NW Press Pics)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Derry Ladies' Ulster JFC Final with Antrim has been fixed for Saturday, June 26 and will be played at Belfast's Davitt Park (5.00).

It is a rematch of the opening league game of the season, which was won by the Saffrons at Celtic Park.

Derry last won the title in 2018, after beating Antrim in the final at Emyvale.

The counties are also paired, along with Limerick, Carlow and Wicklow, in this season's All-Ireland junior championship group stages.

All tickets for the upcoming final with Antrim will be available on MyTicketApp and the game will be ticket only.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie