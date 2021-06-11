Derry club camogie results

The Derry camogie leagues are under way with the junior league starting this week and two rounds of intermediate action already taken place.
Foyelside Shopping Centre Intermediate League
Bellaghy Res 5-10 Ballinderry 10-12, Castledawson 5-15 Ballinascreen Res 2-3, Coleraine 1-15 Glenullin 1-8, Swatragh Res 1-3 Slaughtneil Res 6-9, Slaughtneil Res 5-10 Glenullin 3-7, Castledawson 9-12 Lavey Res 0-5, Banagher 2-5 v Swatragh Res 2-12, Dungiven 4-12 Bellaghy Res 0-3, Newbridge 5-13 Kilrea 1-6, Ballinderry 1-12 Glen 3-9
Glenshane Coaches Junior League
Drum 0-3 Drumsurn 4-7, Magherafelt 4-11 v Greenlough 1-10, Ballerin 6-16 Loup 0-4
