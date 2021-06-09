This week's local GAA results and fixtures

MONDAY

Antrim Div 1 Res HL: Lavey 1-14 Louhgiel 2-20

U13 Tain Og Hurling: Na Magha 6-4 Burt 2-3

Hughes Steel Fabrications U18.5 FL:
(A): Dungiven 2-15 Glen 1-15, Bellaghy 2-15 Magherafelt 0-9
(B1): Glenullin 7-10 Steelstown 3-10, Faughanvale 0-4 Ballinascreen 5-8, Slaughtneil 1-11 Desertmartin 3-7, Ballinderry 0-16 Castledawson 4-15, Greenlough 0-10 Newbridge 6-13
(B2): Slaughtmanus 2-12 Banagher 2-7, St Michael’s d/f Claudy w/o, Doire Trasna 2-6 Coleraine 4-10, Craigbane 1-9 Limavady 3-11, Ballymaguigan 1-4 St Patrick’s 3-15, Ballerin 1-5 Lissan 3-21

TUESDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 FL:
(A): Kilrea 4-3 Lavey 3-6, Glen 2-6 Dungiven 3-14, Magherafelt 7-13 Glenullin 4-4
(B1): Steelstown 4-8 Coleraine 2-4, Greenlough 4-7 Ballinascreen 7-9, Ballinderry 8-12 Swatragh 3-3, Slaughtneil 2-8 Desertmartin 1-1
(B2): Craigbane 4-11 Limavady 3-8, Faughanvale 3-7 Loup 4-15
(C): St Michael's 7-8 Dungiven 6-5, Foreglen V Sean Dolan's (7.00), Ballerin beat Slaughtmanus, Lissan w/o Doire Colmcille d/f

WEDNESDAY

2020 Oakleaf Restaurant Senior RFC Final (7.30):
At Ballinderry: Bellaghy V Magherafelt

2020 Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Reserve Cup Final (7.30)
At Ogra Colmcille: Loup Thirds V Dungiven Thirds

THURSDAY

2020 DJ Print Graham Cup Final (7.30)
At Castledawson: Desertmartin Res V Greenlough Res

Hughes Steel Fabrications U18.5 B2 FL (7.30)
Ballymaguigan V Craigbane

Hughes Steel Fabrications U15 FL (7.30)
(A): Ballinascreen V Steelstown, Glenullin V Lavey, Greenlough V Slaughtneil, Dungiven V Magherafelt, Bellaghy V Glen
(B): Swatragh V Doire Trasna, Desertmartin V Castledawson, Banagher v St Patrick's, Faughanvale V Limavady, Loup V Ballinderry, Kilrea V Newbridge
(C): St Michael's V Claudy, Sean Dolans V Doire Colmcille, Ballerin V Ballymaguigan

Hughes Steel Fabrications U18.5 B2 FL (7.30):
Ballymaguigan v Craigbane

FRIDAY

H&A Mechanical Services Recreational Reserve League:
Glen Thirds V Dungiven Thirds (7.00), Slaughtneil Thirds V Swatragh Thirds (7.30)

M&L Contracts U20A FL (7.30):
Magherafelt V Loup

H&A Mechanical Services FL Division 2 (7.30):
Moneymore V Ballymaguigan, Sean Dolans V Magilligan

T Mackle U13 HL (7.00):
Coleraine V Carrickmore, Swatragh w/o Lavey d/f, Kevin Lynch's V St Finbarr's, Ballinascreen V Banagher, Na Magha V Slaughtneil, Dungannon w/o St Patrick's d/f, Ballerin V Omagh

SATURDAY

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1A (Res 4.30/Sen 6.00):
Bellaghy V Glen

T Mackle U18.5 HL (4.00):
Lavey V Ballinascreen, Na Magha V Kevin Lynch's

SUNDAY

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1A (Res 1.00/Sen 2.30)
Claudy V Lavey (Senior only 1.00), Ballinderry V Magherafelt, Swatragh V Coleraine, Ballinascreen V Loup, Newbridge V Slaughtneil (Res 3.30/Sen 5.00)

H&A Mechanical Services FL Division 1B (Res 1.00/Sen 2.30):
Castledawson V Foreglen, Drumsurn V Dungiven, Greenlough V Banagher, Slaughtmanus V Kilrea, Steelstown V Lissan, Faughanvale V Glenullin

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 (2.30):
Ballerin V Limavady (Res 1.00), Desertmartin V Drum, Ardmore V Doire Colmcille, Dungiven v Doire Trasna, Craigbane V Glack (Res 1.00)

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 Res (1.00):
Moneymore V Ballymaguigan

T Mackle U15 HL:
(A): Ballinascreen V Banagher (10.45), Swatragh V Na Magha (12.00), Dungannon V Kevin Lynch's (12.00), Lavey V Slaughtneil (5.00)
(B): Carrickmore V St Finbarr's (12.00), Lavey V Slaughtneil (6.15)

MONDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U17 FL (7.30)
(A): Bellaghy V Lavey, Magherafelt V Ballinderry, Dungiven V Ballinascreen, Glenullin V Glen
(B1): Limavady V Slaughtneil, Newbridge V Greenlough, Kilrea V Faughanvale, Desertmartin V Castledawson
(B2): Craigbane V Coleraine (7.00), St Trea's & St John's V Foreglen (7.00), Slaughtmanus V Doire Trasna (7.00), Steelstown V Loup
(C): St Patrick's V Lissan, Claudy V Doire Colmcille

