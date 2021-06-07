Lavey ease to victory in local derby

Declan Hughes notched 0-4 for Lavey in their win over Bellaghy. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
H&A SFL DIVISION 1A
Lavey 1-17 Bellaghy 0-5
It took them eight minutes to get their first score, but Lavey didn't look back in Sunday's refixed league opener at home to Bellaghy.
Four of their 2019 Ulster minor winning side made their senior debuts, with James McGurk making a first start after substitute appearances in last year's championship.
Bellaghy debutant Charlie Diamond opened the scoring from a seventh minute free.
The impressive Declan Hughes opened Lavey's account and after picking up a yellow card, Damian Chivers was replaced by Cailean O'Boyle.
Matthew Downey, Fintan Bradley and wing-back Hugh McGurk had Lavey 0-4 to 0-1 ahead by the first water break.
Chrissy Downey battled hard for Bellaghy and he kicked their only score from play, a sweet effort from the sideline, but the home side kept on top with their ability to break at pace.
With six minutes to the break, Jamie Duggan's pass put Cailean O'Boyle through for a goal. O'Boyle and Hughes (2) added points and Lavey were 1-6 to 0-3 up at half-time.
Damon Gallagher added two Bellaghy points, but the Tones didn't register a score for the last 21 minutes.
James McGurk, Enda Downey (2), substitute Shane McGill and Declan Hughes tagged on points as Lavey kept the scoreboard ticking. Matthew Downey added his second after a fine save by Peter Stuart.
Lavey always looked the more dangerous team and Bellaghy's wastefulness at the start of the fourth quarter prevented them from asking any serious questions of the home team.
LAVEY: Jack Scullion; Aidan Toner, Conor Mulholland, Jamie Duggan; James McGurk (0-1), Chrissy Henry, Hugh McGurk (0-1); Declan Hughes (0-4), Damian Chivers; Peter Rafferty, Oran Downey, Matthew Downey (0-2, 1f); Enda Downey (0-4, 3f), Ryan Mulholland, Fintan Bradley (0-2)
SUBS: Cailean O'Boyle (1-2), Shane McGill (0-1), Ryan Farren, James Crawford
BELLAGHY: Peter Stuart; Odhran Lee, Ryan McNally, James Diamond; Declan Brown, Ryan Lee, Lorcan Spier; Oisin McErlean, Chrissy Downey (0-1); Karl McCallion, Eoghan Brown, Conan Milne; Charlie Diamond (0-1f), Damon Gallagher (0-3f), Odhran McGarry
SUBS: Conor Quinn, Ronan McFaul
