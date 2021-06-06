Dungiven clinch Dr Kerlin Cup after spirited comeback

DJ PRINT DR KERLIN CUP

Dungiven 1-14

Glenullin 2-9

A late goal from Man of the Match Sean McKeever saw Dungiven land the Dr Kerlin Cup on Sunday evening in Claudy

This was not so much a game of two halves rather a game of four quarters. Glenullin hit Dungiven with a barrage of early scores to go 1-4 to 0-1 up after 14 minutes.

By half time, the youthful Dungiven team trailed by just a point 1-6 to 0-8 and 10 minutes into the second half Glenullin looked set for a rare final win over their tormentors.

From there to the finish, the 'Glen were out-scored by 1-6 to 0-1, with the goal coming from McKeever with five minutes to go.

Conor Murphy won a ‘dirty’ ball, some 40 metres out, and dropped it into the Glenullin defensive area. Several defenders seemed to get in a tangle and the alert McKeever, despite wearing number four on his back, finished it to the net for the all important late goal.

DUNGIVEN: Kevin Farren; Eoin McKeever, Niall McNicholl, Sean McKeever (1-1); Darragh McGilligan (0-1), Thomas Brady, Padraig O’Kane; Shea McKeever (0-1), Daire McKeever (0-1); Frank Dillon (0-1), Marty Burke (0-2f), Conor Murphy (0-2); Ben Dillon, Niall O’Neill, Cahir Higgins (0-3)

SUBS: Thomas McClarey (0-1), Cormac McCartney (0-1), Stiofan Tracey, Seamus McCloskey, Jack Kealey

GLENULLIN: Frank McGinley; Mark O’Kane, Eunan O’Kane, Conor Rafferty; Donal Close, John O’Kane (0-1), Donal O’Kane; Traglach Bradley (1-1), Oisin McGowan (1-0); Chrissy Dempsey, Dermot O’Kane (0-3f), Conor Kearney (0-2); Fearghal Close (0-1f), Leigh Mullan (0-1) James Conway

SUBS: Gerard O’Kane, Niall O’Kane, Michael Óg McKeown. Donal O’Kane, Donal Close

REF: Caolan McDonald (Magilligan)

Full report and photos in Tuesday's County Derry Post.