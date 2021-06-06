Dungiven clinch Dr Kerlin Cup after spirited comeback

Derry CCC Chairman Kieran McKeever presents Sean McKeever with his Man of the Match award. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
DJ PRINT DR KERLIN CUP
Dungiven 1-14
Glenullin 2-9
A late goal from Man of the Match Sean McKeever saw Dungiven land the Dr Kerlin Cup on Sunday evening in Claudy
This was not so much a game of two halves rather a game of four quarters. Glenullin hit Dungiven with a barrage of early scores to go 1-4 to 0-1 up after 14 minutes.
By half time, the youthful Dungiven team trailed by just a point 1-6 to 0-8 and 10 minutes into the second half Glenullin looked set for a rare final win over their tormentors.
From there to the finish, the 'Glen were out-scored by 1-6 to 0-1, with the goal coming from McKeever with five minutes to go.
Conor Murphy won a ‘dirty’ ball, some 40 metres out, and dropped it into the Glenullin defensive area. Several defenders seemed to get in a tangle and the alert McKeever, despite wearing number four on his back, finished it to the net for the all important late goal.
DUNGIVEN: Kevin Farren; Eoin McKeever, Niall McNicholl, Sean McKeever (1-1); Darragh McGilligan (0-1), Thomas Brady, Padraig O’Kane; Shea McKeever (0-1), Daire McKeever (0-1); Frank Dillon (0-1), Marty Burke (0-2f), Conor Murphy (0-2); Ben Dillon, Niall O’Neill, Cahir Higgins (0-3)
SUBS: Thomas McClarey (0-1), Cormac McCartney (0-1), Stiofan Tracey, Seamus McCloskey, Jack Kealey
GLENULLIN: Frank McGinley; Mark O’Kane, Eunan O’Kane, Conor Rafferty; Donal Close, John O’Kane (0-1), Donal O’Kane; Traglach Bradley (1-1), Oisin McGowan (1-0); Chrissy Dempsey, Dermot O’Kane (0-3f), Conor Kearney (0-2); Fearghal Close (0-1f), Leigh Mullan (0-1) James Conway
SUBS: Gerard O’Kane, Niall O’Kane, Michael Óg McKeown. Donal O’Kane, Donal Close
REF: Caolan McDonald (Magilligan)
Full report and photos in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
Dr Fergal Tuffy, NWRC BSC Technology Innovation manager (left) and Joe McGinnis, managing director of Braidwater announcing the new KTP collaboration
A very proud young William Strain receives his medal from Mayor Brian Tierney on Thursday at Ashlea Primary School's sports day. The Mayor will tonight hand over his chain of office this evening.
The local council says City Deal/Inclusive Future Funds money will reach the most deprived areas of the city.
