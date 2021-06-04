Glen get off to winning start

H&A SFL DIVISION 1A

Glen 1-15 Ballinascreen 1-10

It was a winning start for Glen who, due to county commitments and injuries, fielded a new-look team with competitive debuts handed to Marc Dixon, Cathair Glass and Caolán Bradley.

Barry Grant and Ronan McKenna (2) were on target for 'Screen in the opening quarter. Gunning replied with two points in an even opening spell before Connor Carville drove forward to level matters, 0-3 each.

Alex Doherty and Gunning added scores, with Stevie O'Hara providing the final pass.

The game changed when Marc Dixon's pass found Gunning who fisted to the net, helping Glen into a 1-7 to 0-4 lead. 'Screen responded and points from Noel Rafferty helped cut the margin to a goal at the break.

Barry Grant opened the second-half scoring before Conor McGovern saw his goal chance come back off the post, only for Glen to punish at the other end.

Marc Dixon came to the fore on his debut, finishing with four points to his tally. Stevie O’Hara was moving well and got on the score sheet after his first competitive start after a long term injury.

Paul Gunning added two more points and were well on top throughout the second period. Ronan McKenna scored a Ballinascreen goal with the last kick of the game, but Glen ran out five-point winners.

GLEN: Callum Mullan-Young; Caolán Bradley, Ryan Dougan, Philip O’Connell; Tiernan McCusker, Connor Carville (0-1), Declan McCusker; Conor McDevitt, Cathair Glass; Conleth McGuckin, Stevie O’Hara (0-1), Tiarnan Flanagan, Paul Gunning (1-6, 2f), Alex Doherty (0-3, 1f), Marc Dixon (0-4, 1f)

SUB: Danny Tallon

BALLINASCREEN: Niall McGlade; Michael McShane, Daire Kelly, Ronan Murphy; Ronan Devlin, Carlus McWilliams, Caoilte McAlinden; Paul Burns, Marty Bradley; Conor McGovern, Ronan McKenna (1-2), Ciaran Doyle; Anton Scullion, Barry Grant (0-3f), Noel Rafferty (0-5, 4f)

SUBS: Ryan Doyle, Reece McSorley, Euan McBride

Coleraine 1-16 Newbridge 0-11

An impressive showing from Coleraine saw them comfortable winners at home to Newbridge on Sunday.

The home side played with the aid of a very strong breeze and a Dara Mooney goal in the fourth minute had them 1-2 to 0-0 ahead. Newbridge, with Conor McAteer leading the charge, clawed their way back with some fine points to be just four adrift going into the last five minutes of the half.

A flurry of well taken points in the closing stages had Coleraine well in charge at the break 1-11 to 0-4.

Newbridge started the second half with two quick points but Eoghan Rua were able to control matters throughout, trading points as the half wore on. Newbridge never threatened a goal they really needed.

COLERAINE: Cillian Butler; Thomas Magee, Barry Daly, Ciaran Lagan; Liam McGoldrick (0-2), Sean Leo McGoldrick (0-1), Ciaran Lenehan; Niall Holly, Shea McLaughlin (0-1); Aidan McGonigle (0-2), Barry McGoldrick, Liam Ferris (0-1); Dara Mooney (1-2, 1f), Colm McGoldrick (0-4, 1m, 1f), Ciaran McGoldrick (0-1)

SUBS: Ciaran Mullan (0-2), Niall Browne, Lorcan McMullen

NEWBRIDGE: Michael O'Neill; Caolan McGrogan, Conor McGrogan, Ciaran Brooks; Shane McGrogan, Declan McKeever, Peter Gilmore; PJ O'Neill (0-1), Nathan Rocks (0-1 '45'; Odhran McGlone (0-1), Mark McGrogan (0-1), Mark Doherty (0-1); Conor McAteer (0-5, 3f), Jude Diamond (0-1), Dessie McColgan

SUBS: Aidan McGlone, Peter McGrogan, Paddy McGuigan

Magherafelt 1-15 Swatragh 0-14

In a repeat of last season's championship encounter, Antone McElhone's second-half goal helped a Shane Heavron inspired Magherafelt to victory at Rossa Park.

Two points from Cormac Murphy put the home side on their way to a 0-5 to 0-2 lead, but Swatragh – managed by Kevin Madden this season - came back well and went into half time a point down.

The Davitt's would have been disappointed with some poor shot selection in the first half.

Magherafelt dominated the first 10 minutes of the second half and pulled away. Swatragh responded well with a great point from Liam Kearney and the introduction of Patrick Turner helped as he scored a fine point.

Magherafelt had a comfortable second half with fine scores from Shane Heavron, a point from Jared Monaghan and McElhone's goal putting them 1-13 to 0-9 ahead by the second water break.

Swatragh battled their way back into contention and reduced the gap to three points before Murphy's insurance point.

MAGHERAFELT: Conor McLarnon; Paul O'Kane, Darren O'Neill, Guiseppi Lupari; Fergal Duffin, Ryan Ferris, Conor Kearns (0-3); Emmett McGuckin, Jared Monaghan; Shane Heavron (0-7, 4f), Niall Higgins, John Young; Antone McElhone (1-0), Cormac Murphy (0-4), Danny Heavron

SUBS: Joe Keenan, Paudi Kielt, Dan Higgins, Eoghan Hawe

SWATRAGH: Sean McNicholl;Liam Kearney (0-1), Diarmuid Dillon, Tiernan Walsh; Brian Diamond, Sean Francis Quinn, Niall Coyle; Conor McAtamney (0-2), Fintan McGurk; Sean Kearney (0-5, 2 '45', 2f), James Kearney (0-3, 2f), Paul McAtamney (0-1f), Michael Friel, Feargal Coyle (0-1)

SUBS: Cathal Murray, Patrick Turner (0-1), Jarlath McWilliams

Loup 3-8 Ballinderry 0-9

In perfect conditions in Loup, the home side's eye for goal made all the difference as Paddy Bradley's side made a winning start against their neighbours.

Paddy Coney and Glenn McOscar exchanged early scores before Brian Doyle as Loup's long kicking from goalkeeper Callum Lagan began to make a difference.

Another long delivery helped Anthony O'Neill grab a goal, but McOscar kept Ballinderry in touch with two points from play.

McOscar hit the posts with two frees and Ballinderry were punished when Caolan Devlin's goal helped the home side into a 2-4 to 0-4 interval lead.

A fisted Eoin Devlin effort and a point from Conor O'Neill were cancelled out by two Caolan Devlin points.

The weather began playing a part as the match pace decreased and things became disjointed with Barry Cassidy brandishing yellow cards to Jason Rocks, Ben McKinless and Declan Bell.

Another score from McOscar and a superb score from play from Oisin Duffin came between a penalty from Ciaran Devlin, which saw Ballinderry 'keeper Ben McKinless get a black card followed by red.

As the match petered out a 45' from McOscar was all Ballinderry could create before Glenn Martin finished the scoring for Loup as they ran out winners.

LOUP: Callum Lagan; Sean Rocks, Conall McGinley, Mick Mulholland; Jason Rocks, Karl Gallagher, Paddy Coney; Aidan McAlynn, Brian Doyle (0-1); Craig O'Kane (0-1), Caolan Devlin (1-4), Adam Canavan; Paul McVey, Ciaran Devlin (1-0), Anthony O'Neill (1-1)

SUBS: Dominic McVey, Gavin Mallon, Glenn Martin (0-1), Fearghal McVey, Aaron McAlynn

BALLINDERRY: Ben McKinless; Michael McKee, Daniel Bateson, Charlie Duffy; Aaron Mullan, Cormac Murphy, Tommy Donnelly; Oisin Duffin (0-1), Eoin Devlin (0-1); Matt Quinn, Conor O'Neill (0-1), Dara McKinless (0-1); Shea Coleman, Glen McOscar (0-5, 1f, 1 '45', 1m), Charlie Crozier

SUBS: Declan Bell, Oisin Mullan, Dara McVey, Connor Nevin, Raymond Wilson

Slaughtneil 0-11 Claudy 0-10

A late point from Christopher Bradley saw a new-look Slaughtneil see off Claudy at Emmet Park.

It was his older brother Ronan who was the star of the show in a point for point game.

Claudy led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break, but lost Aaron Kerrigan to the sin-bin for dissent and with youngster Jack Cassidy kicking two points for the Emmet's, they matched Claudy every step of the way.

It was a second game in succession for Karl McKaigue on his way back from an Achilles injury as he aims to put himself further up the pecking order in Rory Gallagher's plans.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Antóin McMullan; Fionnbharr McGuigan, Karl McKaigue, Michael McEldowney; Brendan McEldowney, Barry McGuigan, Keelan Feeney; Patsy Bradley (0-1), Francis McEldowney; Bernard Mellon, Ronan Bradley (0-5, 1m), Jack Cassidy (0-2); Proinsias Burke, Christopher Bradley (0-3f), Frank McEldowney

SUBS: Fintan McGrath, Conal Scullion

CLAUDY: Kieran Reilly; Aaron Donaghy, Corey Armstrong, Callum McElhinney; Blaine Carlin, Conor Johnston (0-1), Aaron Donaghy; Eoin McGahon, Shane McGahon; Paddy Hargan (0-1), Shea Kerrigan, Conor Gormley (0-1); Oran Armstrong (0-4f), Liam Connolly (0-2, 1f), Aaron Kerrigan (0-1)

SUBS: Shea Dalton, Lee O'Kane

Bellaghy's game with neighbours Lavey was postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect for Bellaghy man Paddy Mackle who passed away suddenly over the weekend. The game is refixed for Sunday at 2.30.