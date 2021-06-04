No shocks on the opening day of Derry Division 2

As expected all the stronger teams won with something to spare and there was a first league win for Ardmore in a long time.

Desertmartin 4-16 Doire Colmcille 1-7

This game was played at Ballinascreen, with work being carried out at the St. Martin’s grounds, but the slight loss of home advantage made little difference to a somewhat new look but very impressive Desertmartin.

With some of their minor winning team on board, they simply had too much pace and cohesion for the visitors who trailed by ten at the interval 2-8 to 0-4.

A goal from the visitors best player Mal Campbell failed to make a dent in the Desertmartin lead as they doubled their half time total in the second half.

The city men never gave up but the fitter and more accurate Desertmartin were never under any great pressure.

DESERTMARTIN: Adie McGuigan; Michael Shiels, Ryan McElhennon, Eunan McElhennon (0-2), Conor Shiels (1-0) Ryan McEldowney, Paul McGovern; Adie Trainor (1-3) Gavin Donnelly; Enda McGuckin (1-3), Gavin McGreevy (1-2), Ryan Henry (0-3); JP Higgins, Martin Mackle, Cormac McGuckin (0-2)

SUBS: Tiernan Gormley, Fergal Higgins (0-1), Conor Kelly, Sean Kelly, Gerard Fullen

DOIRE COLMCILLE: Mickey Nash; Dan Smyth, Matthew Carlin, Malachi McKeever; Ben Smyth, Eamon Gillen, Brandon Walker; Ciaran Curran (0-2), Malachy Campbell (1-2); Fearghal McEnaney (0-1), Joe McCartie, Dee Watson (0-1); Richie Stewart (0-1) Harry Curran, Conor Doherty

SUBS: Ethan McDaid, Pearse O’Neill

Limavady 0-9 Moneymore 0-3

With more scoring power, Limavady got off to a winning start under new manager Karl Diamond in a lacklustre game.

Moneymore failed to register a score from play but, despite Cormac Quigley hitting four points, the Joy's defence battled gamely.

LIMAVADY: Oran Hartin; Ben Deery, Harry McLaughlin, Manus Quigley; Kieran McGlinchey, Conor Boyd, Jamie McLaughlin; Sheagh McLaughlin (0-1), Jack Deery; Ruairi Hassan, Ruairi O’Kane, David Brolly (0-2); John Butcher, Cormac Quigley (0-4), Oisin Hassan (0-2)

MONEYMORE: Padraig Donaghy; Paddy McFlynn Ryan McAllister, Dean Kelly; Aaron Moore, Oisin O’Neill, Andrew Walker; Christopher Marshall, Rory Young; Stephen McGurk, Luke Moran, Emmett Crozier; Tiernan O’Neill, Kevin O’Neill, Callan Bloomer (0-3f)

Ballerin 3-14 Drum 1-8

Ballerin hit three quick goals from Sean Ferris, Paul Ferris and Eugene Mullan on their way to victory over Drum who fought back and a goal from Niall Ferris saw then just four points behind at the first water break.

The home team, with Eugene Mullan prominent, controlled the rest of the half to lead by 3-7 to 1-4 at the interval.

The second half saw the pace slacken no doubt due to the searing heat but with Gary Keane picking of a string of points Ballerin won comfortably.

Drum, coached by All-Ireland winner Richard Ferris, have lost a number of players through emigration are currently working with a very small panel. They were also missing injured midfielder James McCartney.

BALLERIN: Ronan Mullan; Callum Bradley, Anton Bradley, Chris McIntyre; Shane Ferris, Paul Keane, Sean Ferris (1-0); Liam Brown, Jarlath Bradley; Shane McIntyre (0-1), Paul Ferris (1-2), Kosta Papachristopolous; Bobby Mullan, Eugene Mullan (1-3), Gary Keane (0-8, 2f)

SUBS: Ryan Doherty, Stephen Mullan, Leigh Ferris Daire Mullan, Oran Canning

DRUM: Cahair O’Kane; Liam Millar, Alex Moore, James Millar; Damien Brolly, Kevin O’Reilly, Niall Ferris (1-1); Shane Millar, Rory Kerlin; Seamus O’Kane (0-1), Michael Farren (0-2), Caolain McLaughlin; Dylan Newland, Ryan O’Kane (0-4, 2f), Cahir O’Hara

Ballymaguigan 4-20 Magilligan 1-9

This game was over as a contest at half time with the St Trea's leading by 1-12 to 0-6 and hitting all but one of their scores from play.

The return of Daniel Bradley to the attack was a big boost, he hit 2-3.

Magilligan, missing a number of regulars struggled with the superior fitness of the Loughshore men and until they get back to full strength it could be a difficult season.

Ballymaguigan played very direct football and were on top all over the field. One major set back for Magilligan was a serious looking knee injury sustained by their promising young forward Colly Mullan

BALLYMAGUIGAN: Brian Cassidy; Gavin Doyle, Nathan Swann, Aidan O’Hagan; Tom Crozier (0-1), Liam Cassidy (0-1), Diarmuid Walls; Shea Bradley (0-2), Paudie Martin (0-3); Tomás Brady (1-1), Ruairi O’Neill (0-2) Daniel Bradley (2-3); Barry McGlone (1-4, 1f), Ciaran McIvor (0-1), Johnny Cassidy (0-2)

SUBS: Tiarnan Donnelly, Daniel Sheridan, Steven O’Neill, Luke Doyle, Mairtin Kealey, Shea Donnelly

MAGILLIGAN:Anthony Harbinson; Ethan Price, Conor McFeely, Michael McLaughlin; Conor Kelly, Eoin McLaughlin, Ryan Barr; Cathal McCrudden, Eoin Canning; Conor Logue (0-3) James Gaile, Oisin Fleming' James Payne (1-4), Colly Mullan (0-2), Ethan McLaughlin

Craigbane 5-14 Doire Trasna 0-3

Craigbane had little difficulty in overcoming a very disappointing Pearses team who scored just a single point from play.

It was over as a contest at half time with Lee Moore and a Fergal Mortimer penalty helping James McGrath;s men into a 2-7 to 0-2 interval lead.

Craigbane’s infusion of youth gave them a pace that the Waterside men could never match. Lee Moore was always a constant threat to the wobbly visitors defence in what turned out to be a total mismatch.

CRAIGBANE: Paul Sharkey; Aidan Devine, Eoin Coll, Oisin O’Donnell; Brian Rainey, Conor McLaughlin, Oisin McCloskey; Jude Óg Moore, Naoise Ó Mianáin; Cahir O’Kane, Fergal Mortimer (1-3, 1 pen), Niall Cartin (0-1); James McLaughlin (1-1), Lee Moore (2-4), Ryan Moore (0-3)

SUBS: Keelan McLaughlin, Jacob McElhinney, Fergal Lynch, Tiernan O’Connor (1-1), Fintan Lynch (0-1) Niall Feeney

DOIRE TRASNA SCORERS: Michael McNaught (0-2f)and Ciaran McGowan (0-1)



Ardmore 4-9 Dungiven 1-8

Ardmore’s man for all seasons William McLaughlin hit 3-1 and they was the difference at the final whistle.

Dungiven's new in Division 2 and their young manager Padraig McCloskey will not be overly disappointed and could be described as Dungiven Fourths.

They had a mix of young and not so young players and will improve with games.

Ardmore look much improved and with a number of young players introduced may no longer be the whipping boys of junior football.

ARDMORE: Thomas Logan; James Doherty, Kyle McColgan, Leonard Quinn (0-1); Aiden McCauley, Anthony Hargan, James Chambers; Chris Gormley Gerry King (0-1); Brendan McMenamin, Cahir O’Kane (0-4), Oisin O’Kane (0-1); Peter Harrigan (0-1), William McLaughlin (3-1), Barry Elliot

SUBS: Stephen Lawrence (1-0), Ciaran Hargan, Johnny Quinn, Michael McGroarty, Richie McGrotty, Shea Doherty.

DUNGIVEN: Kian McGonigle, Shane McElhinney, Fergal O’Kane, Shea Harkin; Dylan Grieve (0-1), Dara McGonigle, Michael McNicholl; Karl McGilligan, Padraig Hasson (0-1); Ryan Kealey (0-1), Feargal Higgins (0-3), Tiarnan O’Neill; Caelean O‘Neill, Corey O’Connor (1-0), James McNicholl (0-2)

SUBS: Thomas Doran, Caolan Irwin

ROUND 2 (Sunday 2.30 unless stated): Magilligan v Ballerin (Friday 7.30), Dungiven v Moneymore (Saturday 6.30), Doire Colmcille v Craigbane, Glack v Desertmartin (Sunday 1.00), Limavady v Ballymaguigan, Drum v Sean Dolan's, Doire Trasna v Ardmore (OFF)