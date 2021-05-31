Dungiven hit Castledawson with early goal blitz

Dungiven manager Stephen O'Neill during Sunday's win over Castledawson. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Dungiven 3-7
Castledawson 1-9
Three goals inside the opening 15 minutes shot Dungiven on their way to victory against Castledawson in an entertaining league opener on Sunday afternoon.
Goals from Niall O'Neill (penalty) and Conor Murphy had Dungiven ahead at the water break, with Ben Dillon hitting a third afterwards.
The visitors settled into the game, with points from Conor Scullion, Odhran Mullan and Niall McNicholl.
A Ronan Mullan goal shot Castledawson back into the game, but points from substitutes Marty Burke and Stiofan Tracey kept the home side in front.
They also needed a brilliant Sean McNicholl save at the feet of Jordan Shivers to ensure a winning start to the season.
Full coverage and photos in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
