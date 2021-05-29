Faughanvale open the new season with a victory at Foreglen

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Faughanvale 1-10 Foreglen 0-9

A fortuitous first-half goal from Conor McGuinness helped Faughanvale to victory in a cagey encounter at Foreglen in the opening game of the season on Friday night.

Joe Gray has had his strengthened by the return from injury of Oisin Quinn, while Dean Curran has transferred from Doire Colmcille and former player Eugene O'Kane has moved back after spells with Banagher and Limavady.

Curtis O'Hara scoring two points in first ten minutes for the visitors before both sides went on squander a host of missed chances. Mark Creane and Kyle McGuinness added scores to settle the 'Vale.

The defining moment came when Conor McGuinness lofted a pass in the direction of Curran, but the flight of the ball deceived everyone and ended up in the back of the Foreglen net.

Both teams missing score able chances in first 15 mins it took defender Kyle McGuinness and midfielder Mark Creane to settle the nerves

Faughanvale started to dominate midfield at start of the second half with come excellent fielding from Creane. Scores from Paddy O'Kane and Connlaoth McGee stretched their lead to six points.

After second water break Foreglen started to come back into the game bringing the match down to three points, but Paddy O'Kane hit the insurance point for the visitors.

FAUGHANVALE: Daryl Moore; Shane McElhinney, Michael Sweeney, Sean Butcher; Kyle McGuinness (0-1), Conor McGuinness (1-0), Connlaoth McGee (0-1); Eoin McElhinney (0-1), Mark Creane (0-1); Cathal O'Kane, Paddy O'Kane (0-4, 1f), James Moore; Kevin Martin, Curtis O'Hara (0-2), Dean Curran

SUBS: Oisin Quinn, Aaron Cassidy, Eugene O'Kane

Elsewhere on Friday night, Limavady were 0-9 to 0-3 winners over Limavady in Division 2.

In the Neal Carlin Cup Final, Sean Dolan's were 1-9 to 1-6 winners over Glack at Celtic Park.