27/05/2021

Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Supporters permitted to attend GAA matches in the six Counties

Supporters permitted to attend GAA matches in the six Counties

Supporters will return to games in Ulster this weekend

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

The GAA have announced that from this weekend 500 spectators will be permitted to attend Allianz League games in the Six Counties. 

With cross border travel for non-essential reasons discouraged and following discussions with Ulster GAA, the following breakdown has been agreed. 

 50 complimentary tickets to travelling county from outside the north (non-playing players and county officials, no sale for spectators.    

50 complimentary tickets to home county (non-playing players and county officials). 

400 tickets to each host county - to sell locally only.  

Tickets will be sold via county boards locally with the following pricing: £15 Division 1 and 2 Football & Division 1 Hurling and £10 Division 3 and 4 Football and Division 2 and 3 Hurling. There will be no concession tickets due to limited numbers. 

There are no plans in place for supporters to return to games in the Republic of Ireland but plans will be reviewed at the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues in line with public health advice at that time. 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie