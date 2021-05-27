Supporters permitted to attend GAA matches in the six Counties

27/05/2021
Supporters will return to games in Ulster this weekend
The GAA have announced that from this weekend 500 spectators will be permitted to attend Allianz League games in the Six Counties.
With cross border travel for non-essential reasons discouraged and following discussions with Ulster GAA, the following breakdown has been agreed.
50 complimentary tickets to travelling county from outside the north (non-playing players and county officials, no sale for spectators.
50 complimentary tickets to home county (non-playing players and county officials).
400 tickets to each host county - to sell locally only.
Tickets will be sold via county boards locally with the following pricing: £15 Division 1 and 2 Football & Division 1 Hurling and £10 Division 3 and 4 Football and Division 2 and 3 Hurling. There will be no concession tickets due to limited numbers.
There are no plans in place for supporters to return to games in the Republic of Ireland but plans will be reviewed at the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues in line with public health advice at that time.
