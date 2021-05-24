Derry's to commence work at their Centre of Excellence in Owenbeg.

Derry GAA has confirmed plans to begin work this week on two new training pitches and an internet upgrade at Owenbeg.

Work has already began to clear one of existing training fields, behind the stand, with the view to improvements to two pitches, all to be complete by August 2021.

As part of the project, a new 'next generation' internet solution will be installed.

"Following a competitive tender process our executive committee have ratified plans for these important investments in the future. Upgrading the playing surfaces will be a huge benefit to our teams preparations," commented Chairperson of Derry GAA, Stephen Barker.

"We have seen during the last 12 months the growing importance of digital communications, particularly streaming of our games.

"Whilst the legacy broadband level in the Owenbeg area remains below average, our new solution will equip Derry GAA well into the future and meet all our needs in this area. We have taken this decision to invest now for the benefit of our players, the match day experience for spectators and to enhance our digital capability in the county."