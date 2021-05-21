Derry Camogie pay tribute to the contribution of outgoing sponsor

Derry Camogie Board have paid tribute to H&A Mechanical Services, their long-term sponsor, who stepped down this season.

Representatives of the camogie board made a presentation of their thanks at the company's base in Ballinascreen on Friday afternoon.

"Derry Camogie marked a historic partnership between H&A, by presenting them with a token of appreciation for all they have done for Derry Camogie," read a statement on their Facebook page.

"We thank H&A for their generous sponsorship over the last 12 playing years. Their support is not something we take lightly and is very much appreciated by everyone connected with the county.

"We hope to continue the success and we wish you, H&A, all the very best in the business. We promise to keep you updated on our journey ahead. Having the support you gave made things a lot easier."

Derry begin their league campaign against All-Ireland champions Down on Saturday in Castlewellan (2.00) before entertaining Antrim at Owenbeg on Saturday, May 29.