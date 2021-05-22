Contact

Ulster rivals Derry and Antrim to play in All-Ireland intermediate championship

Dates announced for the season ahead

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Ulster rivals Derry and Antrim are part of this season's 12-team All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship.

Last year's winners Down, who entertain Ciaran Cunnningham's side the league this weekend, will take part in the senior championship this season.

The 12 teams will be divided across three groups, each of four teams with two of the group winners progressing directly into the semi-finals.  The third group winner plus those placed second in each group will go into the quarter-finals a week earlier.

There will also be relegation from the Intermediate championship between the teams placed fourth in each group.

Teams: Antrim, Carlow, Cork, Derry, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Meath, Tipperary

Saturday, July 24 – Round 1

Saturday, July 31 – Round 2

Saturday, August 7 – Round 3

Saturday, August 14 – Catch-up/Relegation

21/22nd August – Quarter Finals

28 /29 August – Semi-finals

Saturday/Sunday 4th/5th September 2021 – Back matches

Sunday, September 12 – All-Ireland Intermediate Final

18 /19 September – Final replays

