Ulster rivals Derry and Antrim to play in All-Ireland intermediate championship

Ulster rivals Derry and Antrim are part of this season's 12-team All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship.
Last year's winners Down, who entertain Ciaran Cunnningham's side the league this weekend, will take part in the senior championship this season.
The 12 teams will be divided across three groups, each of four teams with two of the group winners progressing directly into the semi-finals. The third group winner plus those placed second in each group will go into the quarter-finals a week earlier.
There will also be relegation from the Intermediate championship between the teams placed fourth in each group.
Teams: Antrim, Carlow, Cork, Derry, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Meath, Tipperary
Saturday, July 24 – Round 1
Saturday, July 31 – Round 2
Saturday, August 7 – Round 3
Saturday, August 14 – Catch-up/Relegation
21/22nd August – Quarter Finals
28 /29 August – Semi-finals
Saturday/Sunday 4th/5th September 2021 – Back matches
Sunday, September 12 – All-Ireland Intermediate Final
18 /19 September – Final replays
