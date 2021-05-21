Glen's Covid-19 response earns them top GAA award.

Glen are 'delighted' to have collected a special award for their contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Derry club picked up Translink Ulster GAA Community Support Award in recognition of their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award was created to showcase the outstanding contribution of GAA clubs in their communities, off the pitch, as the sporting calendar came to a halt.

“This recognition is testament to the community ethos within Glen and is just reward for our hard-working volunteers who continually give up their time to help and look after others,” commented club PRO Conor Molloy.

“We are very proud of the collective effort in reaching out to the entire local community and would like to thank all those who contributed in any way to our Covid response.”

The judging panel comprised Crossmaglen Rangers star, Aaron Kernan, Neil Loughran or The Irish News, John Morgan, Translink, and Diarmaid Marsden, Ulster GAA’s Head of Club and Community Development.

One winner from each county in Ulster received £100 of O’Neills Sports equipment vouchers, with Glen £1,000 of O’Neills vouchers as Ulster's overall winner.

“From delivering over 100 food parcels at Christmas, a litter pick to lift 1.5 tonnes of rubbish, and senior players producing at home skills videos, the club (Glen) went above and beyond to help their local community during a very difficult period,” commented John Morgan of Translink.

“Our experiences of the last 15 months have clearly shown that the great teams in the GAA are not just on the pitch,” added Ulster GAA President, Oliver Galligan.

“The restrictions on our normal activities have allowed a spotlight to be shone on the exceptional work of club volunteers across the province and every nomination we received demonstrated what a strong community organisation the GAA really is.

“I congratulate the Watty Graham’s GAC club for winning the overall award and commend them for their excellent range of initiatives to keep their members and the community engaged throughout the pandemic.”

The full list of county winners were: Antrim – Rossa, Armagh – Clann Eireann, Cavan – Mountnugent, Derry – Glen, Donegal – Burt, Down – Clonduff, Fermanagh – St Patrick’s Donagh, Monaghan – Scotstown and Tyrone – Galbally.