Ballinascreen and Lavey go in search of back to back wins

'Screen meet Swatragh in repeat of intermediate decider

Action from Swatragh's win over Ballinascreen in last year's intermediate hurling final at Celtic Park. (Pic: NW Press Pics)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Sperrin Galvanisers Senior Hurling League - Round 2

Ballinascreen and Lavey head into Wednesday night's games in the senior hurling league aiming for back to back wins.

A John McCloskey goal helped 'Screen to a 1-15 to 2-11 win over Slaughtneil in their first game, while Johnny McGarvey's Lavey were 3-26 to 0-7 winners over Tyrone side Carrickmore, managed by Derry joint manager Cormac Donnelly.

Lavey, last year's junior champions, travel to the Port to take on Coleraine, while Ballinascreen make the journey to Swatragh in a repeat of last year's intermediate final.

Swatragh lost their first game (0-28 to 1-10) against Kevin Lynch's, who have a bye this week.

On the inter-county front, Derry travel to Kildare this weekend hoping to get their NHL season back on track.

The Oakleafers lost their first game to Mayo in Castlebar and must pick up both points this weekend if they are to have any chance of making the climb from Division 2B.

Kildare knocked Derry out of the Christy Ring Cup in the 2018 semi-final.  The following year Derry won the league clash between the side and last season the game finished level at Celtic Park.

Wednesday 7.15: Swatragh v Ballinascreen, Na Magha v Banagher, Coleraine v Lavey, Slaughtneil v Carrickmore

ALSO READ - This week's Derry GAA fixtures in full.  Click here...

