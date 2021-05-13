This week's Derry GAA fixtures

Contact
Another full week of Derry GAA action
MONDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications FL U18.5A
Bellaghy v Glen 2-10 Bellaghy 1-12
Hughes Steel Fabrications FL U18.5B1
Desertmartin 2-10 Ballinascreen 1-9
Slaughtneil 2-9 Glenullin 0-15
Steelstown 6-21 Faughanvale 1-3
Ballinderry 3-15 Greenlough 2-9
Castledawson 1-16 Kilrea 2-10
Hughes Steel Fabrications FL U18.5B1
Claudy 0-19 Coleraine 1-10
Slaughtmanus 5-10 Doire Trasna 1-8
Lissan 0-18 Craigbane 2-10
Ballerin 4-14 Ballymaguigan 2-7
St Patrick’s 3-4 Limavady 1-8
Errigal Contracts Ladies North U19 League
Steelstown 7-12 Coleraine 1-4
Dungiven 8-10 Faughanvale 1-3
Errigal Contracts Ladies South U19 League
Moneymore v Ballymaguigan (Wed, May 12)
Glen v Ballinascreen (Fri, May 14)
Lissan 2-7 Magherafelt 4-14
TUESDAY
DJ Print Graham Cup
Greenlough Res 1-15 Castledawson Res 0-2
T Mackle U13 Hurling League
Ballinascreen 7-11 Na Magha 0-1
St Finbarrs 8-14 Carrickmore 2-18
Banagher 2-8 Lavey 1-6
Omagh 6-8 Coleraine 0-2
WEDNESDAY
Antrim HL Div 3
Na Magha 4-16 Rasharkin 1-19
Sperrin Galvanisers SHL
Kevin Lynch's 0-28 Swatragh 1-10
Lavey 3-26 Carrickmore 0-7
Ballinascreen 1-15 Slaughtneil 2-11
THURSDAY
Hughes Steel Fabrications U15A FL (7.00)
Ballinascreen v Glenullin
Magherafelt v Lavey (OFF)
Greenlough v Bellaghy
Dungiven v Slaughtneil
Steelstown v Glen
Hughes Steel Fabrications U15B Football League (7.00)
Castledawson v St Patrick’s
Desertmartin v Swatragh
Coleraine v Banagher
Loup v Faughanvale
Craigbane v Kilrea
Ballinderry v Newbridge
Hughes Steel Fabrications U15C Football League (7.00)
Steelstown B v Ballerin
Sean Dolans v St Michael’s
Foreglen v Ballymaguigan
Lissan v Claudy
Dungiven B v Slaughtmanus
Ballinascreen B v Doire Colmcille
FRIDAY
DJ Print Graham Cup Semi-Final (7.30)
In Desertmartin - Moneymore Res v Desertmartin Res
DJ Print James O'Hagan Cup (7.30)
Doire Trasna v Slaughtmanus
M&L Contracts U20A Football 7.15
Bellaghy v Glenullin
Magherafelt v Kilrea
Dungiven v Loup
M&L Contracts U20B Football (7.15)
Ballinderry v Faughanvale
Steelstown v St Patrick’s
DSB Fitout Ltd Ladies U13 North (7.00)
Steelstown v Doire Colmcille
Claudy v Dungiven 1
Coleraine v Craigbane
Sean Dolan's v Ballerin
DSB Fitout Ltd Ladies U13 South (7.00)
Glen v Lavey
Desertmartin v Magherafelt
Ballinascreen v Ballymaguigan
DSB Fitout Ltd U13 Ladies Dev (7.00)
Dungiven Bye
Moneymore v Limavady
Culmore v Doire Trasna
Faughanvale v Ardmore
SATURDAY
B A Mullan & Son U16A FC (Semi-final)
Lavey 4.00 - Lavey v Magherafelt
DJ Print Dean McGlinchey Cup (5.00)
Greenlough v Desertmartin
Moneymore v Ballymaguigan
DJ Print James O'Hagan Cup (2.00)
Dungiven Res v Ballerin
Glenullin Res v Limavady
Foreglen Res v Doire Trasna
5.00 - Craigbane v Steelstown Res
DJ Print Neal Carlin Cup (3.30)
3.30 - Faughanvale Res v Doire Colmcille
5.00 - Dungiven Res v Steelstown Res
5.00 - Glackv Magilligan
5.00 - Sean Dolans v Drum
T Mackle U15A Hurling League 11.00
Swatragh v Banagher
T Mackle U18.5 Hurling League 4.00
Na Magha v Lavey
Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen
SUNDAY
DJ Print Dean McGlinchey Cup 1.00
Bellaghy Res v Glen Res
DJ Print Dr Kerlin Cup (1.00)
Glenullin v Coleraine
Dungiven v Steelstown
Banagher v Foreglen
DJ Print Sean Larkin Cup (1.00)
Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen
Ballinderry v Kilrea
Swatragh v Newbridge
Hughes Steel Fabrications U13B2 Football League
11.00 - Castledawson v St Patrick’s
T Mackle U15A Hurling League
10.45 - Lavey v Ballinascreen
10.45 - Kevin Lynch's v Slaughtneil
12.00 - Dungannon v Na Magha
T Mackle U15B Hurling League
12.00 - St Finbarrs v Ballerin
12.00 - Omagh v Carrickmore
12.15 - Lavey v Ballinascreen
12.15 - St Patrick’s v Slaughtneil at Kevin Lynch Park
CMI Architecture U15 Ladies Div 1 (11.00)
Ballinascreen v Ballymaguigan
Dungiven v Magherafelt
Steelstown v Lavey
Desertmartin v Ballerin
CMI Architecture U15 Ladies Div 2 (11.00)
Lissan v Limavady
Moneymore v Sean Dolans
Doire Colmcille v Slaughtmanus
CMI Architecture Ladies U15 Div 4 (11.00)
Faughanvale Bye
Coleraine v Glen
Dungiven B v Craigbane
MONDAY
Antrim HL D1 Res 7.15
Dunloy Res v Lavey
Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17A (7.00)
Bellaghy v Ballinderry
Dungiven v Lavey
Glenullin v Magherafelt
Ballinascreen v Glen
Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17B1 (7.00)
Limavady v Greenlough
Kilrea v Newbridge
Swatragh v Slaughtneil
Desertmartin v Faughanvale
Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17B2 (7.00)
Craigbane v Doire Trasna
St Trea’s & St John’s v Coleraine
Steelstown v Slaughtmanus
Foreglen v Loup
Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17C (7.00)
Doire Colmcille v Banagher
Claudy v Lissan
Errigal Contracts U19 Ladies North (7.30)
Ballerin v Coleraine
Limavady v Craigbane
Steelstown v Faughanvale
Dungiven Bye
Errigal Contracts U19 Ladies South (7.30)
Ballinascreen v Moneymore
Lissan v Ballymaguigan
Magherafelt v Glen
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Black North Productions founder Joseph McCarthy with his 'director's hat on' during the filming of 'Grief.'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.