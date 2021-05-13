Contact

This week's Derry GAA fixtures

Results and fixtures from week commencing Monday, May 10

Another full week of Derry GAA action

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

MONDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications FL U18.5A
Bellaghy v Glen 2-10 Bellaghy 1-12

Hughes Steel Fabrications FL U18.5B1
Desertmartin 2-10 Ballinascreen 1-9 
Slaughtneil 2-9 Glenullin 0-15
Steelstown 6-21 Faughanvale 1-3
Ballinderry 3-15 Greenlough 2-9 
Castledawson 1-16 Kilrea 2-10 

Hughes Steel Fabrications FL U18.5B1
Claudy 0-19 Coleraine 1-10
Slaughtmanus 5-10 Doire Trasna 1-8
Lissan 0-18 Craigbane 2-10 
Ballerin 4-14 Ballymaguigan 2-7
St Patrick’s 3-4 Limavady 1-8

Errigal Contracts Ladies North U19 League
Steelstown 7-12 Coleraine 1-4
Dungiven 8-10 Faughanvale 1-3 

Errigal Contracts Ladies South U19 League
Moneymore v Ballymaguigan (Wed, May 12)
Glen v Ballinascreen (Fri, May 14)
Lissan 2-7 Magherafelt 4-14

TUESDAY

DJ Print Graham Cup
Greenlough Res 1-15 Castledawson Res 0-2

T Mackle U13 Hurling League
Ballinascreen 7-11 Na Magha 0-1
St Finbarrs 8-14 Carrickmore 2-18
Banagher 2-8 Lavey 1-6
Omagh 6-8 Coleraine 0-2

WEDNESDAY

Antrim HL Div 3
Na Magha 4-16 Rasharkin 1-19

Sperrin Galvanisers SHL
Kevin Lynch's 0-28 Swatragh 1-10
Lavey 3-26 Carrickmore 0-7
Ballinascreen 1-15 Slaughtneil 2-11

THURSDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U15A FL (7.00)
Ballinascreen v Glenullin
Magherafelt v Lavey (OFF)
Greenlough v Bellaghy
Dungiven v Slaughtneil
Steelstown v Glen

Hughes Steel Fabrications U15B Football League (7.00)
Castledawson v St Patrick’s
Desertmartin v Swatragh
Coleraine v Banagher
Loup v Faughanvale
Craigbane v Kilrea
Ballinderry v Newbridge

Hughes Steel Fabrications U15C Football League (7.00)
Steelstown B v Ballerin
Sean Dolans  v St Michael’s
Foreglen v Ballymaguigan
Lissan v Claudy
Dungiven B v Slaughtmanus
Ballinascreen B v Doire Colmcille

FRIDAY

DJ Print Graham Cup Semi-Final (7.30)
In Desertmartin - Moneymore Res v Desertmartin Res

DJ Print James O'Hagan Cup (7.30)
Doire Trasna v Slaughtmanus

M&L Contracts U20A Football 7.15
Bellaghy v Glenullin
Magherafelt v Kilrea
Dungiven v Loup

M&L Contracts U20B Football (7.15)
Ballinderry v Faughanvale
Steelstown v St Patrick’s

DSB Fitout Ltd Ladies U13 North (7.00)
Steelstown v Doire Colmcille  
Claudy v Dungiven 1  
Coleraine v Craigbane  
Sean Dolan's v Ballerin 

DSB Fitout Ltd Ladies U13 South (7.00)
Glen v Lavey  
Desertmartin v Magherafelt  
Ballinascreen v Ballymaguigan

DSB Fitout Ltd U13 Ladies Dev (7.00)
Dungiven Bye
Moneymore v Limavady  
Culmore v Doire Trasna  
Faughanvale v Ardmore

SATURDAY

B A Mullan & Son U16A FC (Semi-final)
Lavey 4.00 - Lavey v Magherafelt

DJ Print Dean McGlinchey Cup (5.00)
Greenlough v Desertmartin
Moneymore v Ballymaguigan

DJ Print James O'Hagan Cup (2.00)
Dungiven Res v Ballerin
Glenullin Res v Limavady
Foreglen Res v Doire Trasna
5.00 - Craigbane v Steelstown Res

DJ Print Neal Carlin Cup (3.30)
3.30 - Faughanvale Res v Doire Colmcille
5.00 - Dungiven Res v Steelstown Res
5.00 - Glackv Magilligan
5.00 - Sean Dolans v Drum

T Mackle U15A Hurling League 11.00
Swatragh v Banagher

T Mackle U18.5 Hurling League 4.00
Na Magha v Lavey
Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen

SUNDAY

DJ Print Dean McGlinchey Cup 1.00
Bellaghy Res v Glen Res

DJ Print Dr Kerlin Cup (1.00)
Glenullin v Coleraine
Dungiven v Steelstown
Banagher v Foreglen

DJ Print Sean Larkin Cup (1.00)
Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen
Ballinderry v Kilrea
Swatragh v Newbridge

Hughes Steel Fabrications U13B2 Football League
11.00 - Castledawson v St Patrick’s

T Mackle U15A Hurling League
10.45 - Lavey v Ballinascreen
10.45 - Kevin Lynch's v Slaughtneil
12.00 - Dungannon v Na Magha

T Mackle U15B Hurling League
12.00 - St Finbarrs v Ballerin
12.00 - Omagh v Carrickmore

12.15 - Lavey v Ballinascreen
12.15 - St Patrick’s v Slaughtneil at Kevin Lynch Park

CMI Architecture U15 Ladies Div 1 (11.00)
Ballinascreen v Ballymaguigan  
Dungiven v Magherafelt  
Steelstown v Lavey  
Desertmartin v Ballerin

CMI Architecture U15 Ladies Div 2 (11.00)
Lissan v Limavady  
Moneymore v Sean Dolans  
Doire Colmcille v Slaughtmanus

CMI Architecture Ladies U15 Div 4 (11.00)
Faughanvale Bye
Coleraine v Glen  
Dungiven B v Craigbane

MONDAY

Antrim HL D1 Res 7.15
Dunloy Res v  Lavey

Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17A (7.00)
Bellaghy v Ballinderry
Dungiven v Lavey
Glenullin v Magherafelt
Ballinascreen v Glen

Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17B1 (7.00)
Limavady v Greenlough
Kilrea v Newbridge
Swatragh v Slaughtneil
Desertmartin v Faughanvale

Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17B2 (7.00)
Craigbane v Doire Trasna
St Trea’s & St John’s v Coleraine
Steelstown v Slaughtmanus
Foreglen v Loup

Hughes Steel Fabrications ACFL U17C (7.00)
Doire Colmcille v Banagher
Claudy v Lissan

Errigal Contracts  U19 Ladies North (7.30)
Ballerin v Coleraine  
Limavady v Craigbane  
Steelstown v Faughanvale  
Dungiven Bye

Errigal Contracts  U19 Ladies South (7.30)
Ballinascreen v Moneymore  
Lissan v Ballymaguigan  
Magherafelt v Glen

