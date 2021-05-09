This weekend's Derry GAA results

Contact
This weekend's results from the Derry club scene.
DJ Print Dean McGlinchey Cup
Ballinascreen Reserves 2-7 Castledawson 2-11
Ballinderry Reserves 1-7 Desertmartin 3-11
Loup Reserves 1-15 Swatragh Reserves 0-6
DJ Print James O'Hagan Cup
Banagher Reserves 0-13 Ballerin 1-16
Dungiven Reserves 0-14 Coleraine Reserves 2-5
DJ Print Neal Carlin Cup
Drumsurn Reserves 1-8 Dungiven Reserves 3-6
Glack 3-11 Craigbane Reserves 0-6
Doire Colmcille 1-16 Claudy Reserves 1-14
Sean Dolan's 1-12 Limavady Reserves 0-12
Magilligan 1-14 Ardmore 1-10
DJ Print Sean Larkin Cup
Ballinascreen 4-3 Loup 1-9 - Report...
H&A Mechanical Services
Recreational Reserve League
Lavey Thirds 1-12 Swatragh Thirds 0-9
Slaughtneil Thirds 1-14 Ogra Colmcille 0-4
Loup Thirds 2-18 Bellaghy Thirds 4-10
Antrim HL Div 3
Na Magha 4-16 Davitt's 3-15
