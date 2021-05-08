Derry Ladies continue their league preparations

Contact
Derry will play Tyrone on Sunday at Owenbeg.
Derry senior ladies continued their NFL preparations with a challenge game against Tyrone on Sunday (10.00) in Owenbeg.
The Oakleafers are under the management of Odhran McNeilly and will begin their season against Antrim at Celtic Park on Sunday, May 23, followed by games with Leitrim and Louth, both away.
Moneymore's Grace Conway has again been appointed as captain, with Ballymaguigan's Erin Doherty and Orla McGeough (Steelstown) as joint vice-captains.
Antrim are under the guidance of former Desertmartin player Emma Kelly, who has taken over this season.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.