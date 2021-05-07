Grant and McBride net twice in Ballinascreen win

Two goals each from Barry Grant and Euan McBride were the difference, as Ballinascreen ran out 4-3 to 1-9 winners at home to Loup.

Caolan Devlin and Grant exchanged scores, before Ronan Devlin floated over a beauty from the wing.

A long ball from Carlus McWilliams wasn't punched clear by Thomas Mallon and Grant pounced for his first goal.

Daire Kelly had a fine game for 'Screen at full back on Marc Devlin, who had tortured Magherafelt in last year's championship semi-final.

Grant smashed home a second goal, but Devlin hit the net for Loup, with points from Roddy O'Kane and Paddy Coney (2) putting Loup 1-6 to 2-2 ahead by half-time.

Despite Euan McBride netting a third 'Screen goal, it was Loup who still looked comfortable on the ball.

Two frees from Aaron McAlynn levelled the game, before McBride palmed home at the end of a short passing move to win the game.

BALLINASCREEN: Niall McGlade; Dermot McBride, Daire Kelly, Caoilte McAlinden; Ronan Murphy, Carlus McWilliams, Ronan Devlin (0-1); Paul Burns, Marty Bradley; Ciaran Doyle, Anton Scullion, Conor McGovern; Cathal Donnelly, Barry Grant (2-2), Emmet Duggan

SUBS: Euan McBride (2-0) for C Donnelly (INJ 18), Ryan Doyle for A Scullion (36), Conal Logan for R Devlin (42), Eoghan Gilmore for R Murphy (47), Eoin McCallion for C Logan (55)

YELLOW CARDS: M Bradley (52)

LOUP: Thomas Mallon; Tiernan Canavan, Conall McGinley, Michael Lynn; Paddy Coney (0-1), Aidan McAlynn, Mathew Rocks; Jason Rocks, Fergal McVey; Aaron McAlynn (0-2f), Caolan Devlin (1-?); Paul McVey; Roddy O'Kane, Marc Devlin, Anthony O'Neill

SUBS: Karl Gallagher for M Rocks, Brian Doyle (0-1) for A McAlynn, Declan McVey for R O'Kane, Ciaran Devlin for M Devlin, Adam Canavan for P McVey, Sean Rocks for M Lynn (All HT)

YELLOW CARDS: R O'Kane (60)

REF: Richie Donoghue (Slaughtneil)

In the Neal Carlin Cup, Magilligan were 1-14 to 1-10 winners over Ardmore.

In the Recreational Reserve League, mainly for Thirds teams, Lavey beat Swatragh 1-12 to 0-9, Slaughtneil were 1-14 to 0-4 winners at home to Ogra Colmcille, with Loup winning a high-scoring clash with Bellaghy (2-18 to 4-10).