Derry announce team for NHL opener

Derry have named their team for Sunday's clash with Mayo at Elvery's McHale Park (3.00).

There is a return between the posts for Slaughtneil goalkeeper Oisin O'Doherty, a first start since 2012 after also featuring in attack for Derry.

His brother Cormac captains the team, with Conor Kelly as vice-captain.

In attack, there is a league debut for Brian Cassidy, who played under Collie McGurk in Derry's Nicky Rackard Cup winning campaign of 2017.

Gerald Bradley and Niall Ferris, who both returned to the fold this season, are also included.

Conor McAllister, with a hamstring injury in the build-up to the game, misses out.

It is a first game for management duo Cormac Donnelly and Dominic McKinley, a former Derry hurling and camogie manger. The duo who took over from John McEvoy, who stepped down after the 2020 season.

DERRY: Oisin O'Doherty, Conor Kelly, Sean Cassidy, Darragh Cartin, Darragh McCloskey, Brian Óg McGilligan, Meehaul McGrath, Richie Mullan, Gerald Bradley, Mark McGuigan, Cormac O'Doherty, John Mullan, Brian Cassidy, Sé McGuigan, Niall Ferris

SUBS: Sean Kelly, Paul Cleary, Eoghan Cassidy, Odhran McKeever, Thomas Brady, Deaghlan Foley, Brendan Laverty, Noel Rafferty, Ruairi McWilliams, Cathair McGilligan, Shea Cassidy