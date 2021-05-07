All-Ireland minor and U20 dates announced

Contact
The GAA have released details of the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland Minor and U20 Competitions.
The Provincial Councils will confirm their dates in the coming days.
Derry minors beat Armagh in the 2020 championship before Christmas, but their semi-final with Tyrone was postponed because of Covid-19.
Week of July 3rd/4th
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
Limerick v Galway
Week of July 10th/11th
2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
(Leinster v Corcaigh)
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
(Leinster v Semi-Final Winner)
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Munster; Leinster v Ulster)
Week of July 17th/18th
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
Week of July 31st/August 1st
2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Ulster; Leinster v Munster)
Week of August 7th/8th
2021 GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
(Leinster v Munster)
Week of August 14th/15th
2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
Leinster v Galway
Week of August 21st/22nd
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
(Munster v Semi-Final Winner)
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster)
Week of August 28th/29th
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
