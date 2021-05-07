Contact

All-Ireland minor and U20 dates announced

Ulster details to follow in the coming days

Croke Park

Croke Park

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The GAA have released details of the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland Minor and U20 Competitions.

 The Provincial Councils will confirm their dates in the coming days.  

Derry minors beat Armagh in the 2020 championship before Christmas,  but their semi-final with Tyrone was postponed because of Covid-19.

 

Week of July 3rd/4th

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
Limerick v Galway 

Week of July 10th/11th

2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
(Leinster v Corcaigh)

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
(Leinster v Semi-Final Winner)

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Munster; Leinster v Ulster)

Week of July 17th/18th

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Week of July 31st/August 1st

2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Ulster; Leinster v Munster)

Week of August 7th/8th

2021 GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
(Leinster v Munster)

Week of August 14th/15th

2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final 
Leinster v Galway

Week of August 21st/22nd

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
(Munster v Semi-Final Winner)

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster)

Week of August 28th/29th
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final 

