All-Ireland minor and U20 dates announced

The GAA have released details of the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland Minor and U20 Competitions.

The Provincial Councils will confirm their dates in the coming days.

Derry minors beat Armagh in the 2020 championship before Christmas, but their semi-final with Tyrone was postponed because of Covid-19.

Week of July 3rd/4th



2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

Limerick v Galway

Week of July 10th/11th

2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

(Leinster v Corcaigh)

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

(Leinster v Semi-Final Winner)

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals

(Connacht v Munster; Leinster v Ulster)

Week of July 17th/18th



2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Week of July 31st/August 1st

2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Finals

(Connacht v Ulster; Leinster v Munster)

Week of August 7th/8th

2021 GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

(Leinster v Munster)

Week of August 14th/15th

2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

Leinster v Galway

Week of August 21st/22nd

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

(Munster v Semi-Final Winner)

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals

(Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster)

Week of August 28th/29th

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final