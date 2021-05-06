Derry unveil their new kit for the 2021 season

Contact
The McWilliams family, Martin Collins (H&A) and Derry Chairman Stephen Barker with the new-look jersey.
Derry GAA have unveiled a new jersey ahead of the 2021 season.
The new jersey includes the name of every Derry club, alongside the initials ‘HMCW’, a poignant tribute one of the county’s greatest supporters, Hugh McWilliams of H&A Mechanical, who tragically died last year.
“It is a modern take on one of Derry’s most popular and traditional jerseys. We are delighted with how it has turned out and hopefully the supporters will enjoy backing the county in the new shirts," commented Derry GAA Chairman Stephen Barker.
“We wanted to return to the traditional design of the Derry shirt, something which gives people a sense of history and of the Derry teams of the past.
“One of my favourite aspects of the new design was including the name of every club in the county on the shirt. That’s important to us because this jersey represents every club and every Gael in the county, it is not about one team or one group.
“The county team belongs to every one of us. To see the name of every club on a player representing the county gives that sense of ownership.
“We also thought it fitting to pay tribute to Hugh. He was one of Derry GAA’s biggest supporters, with no task ever too small for Hugh to help with and while the H&A logo remains as recognisable as ever on the front, it’s nice to see that personal touch of Hugh’s initials appearing alongside the clubs.
“Let’s hope our various teams can enjoy plenty of success in the new jersey."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Stephen McGeehan, Ulster GAA, Lynsay Magill, Radius Housing, and Danny Cassidy, Sean Dolan's GAC, are joined by Sean Dolan youth players Ben Clifford and Tierna McLaughlin to launch the new project.
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney pictured with the late Mark Farren's parents Michael and Kathleen visiting their son's mural at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.