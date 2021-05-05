Derry set for July championship date as Ulster confirm championship schedule

Contact
The Anglo Celt Cup (Pic: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile)
Derry will face the winners of Down and Donegal on Sunday, July 11, after Ulster GAA confirmed their championship format.
The Oakleafers are in search of their first Ulster championship win since their 2015 Ulster win over Down, before being knocked out, at Clones, by a Donegal side managed by Rory Gallagher.
Derry are in Division 3 North this season with Longford, Cavan and Fermanagh.
Ulster champions Cavan put the Anglo Celt Cup on the line against Tyrone, now under the management of Brian Dooher and Fergal Logan.
2021 Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship
First Round (Sun, June 27)
Down v Donegal at Páirc Esler (1.15pm)
Quarter Finals
1- (Sat, July 3) - Monaghan v Fermanagh at St Tiernach’s Park (3.30pm)
2 – (Sun, July 4) - Armagh v Antrim at Athletic Grounds (3.30pm)
3 – (Sat, July 10) - Tyrone v Cavan at Healy Park (4.30pm)
4 – (Sun, July 11) - Derry v Down/Donegal (4.00pm)
If Down at Celtic Park,
If Donegal at Páirc MacCumhaill
Semi Finals
Sat, July 17 - 1 v 2
Sun, July 18 - 3 v 4
Final - Sun, Aug 1 at 3.15pm
