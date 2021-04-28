Former Derry goalkeeper on new GAA committee

Former Derry goalkeeper David Hassan is part of a group looking at the GAA's new strategic plan.

The Banagher man, who is Chairman of the GAA’s Standing Committee on Playing Rules, will being a wealth of experience to the role.

Hassan, a Professor at Ulster University, played at all levels for Derry and was also a goalkeeper coach with the senior team.

The GAA have commenced work their new strategic plan, which is due to be finalised and published this autumn.

The group, led by President Larry McCarthy, has begun an extensive programme of research that will engage with every level of the Association.

An opportunity for public consultation and for club members to have an input into shaping the GAA’s focus from 2021 until late 2026 will happen during the summer.

“Upon taking office I spoke of the opportunity for recalibration and rebuilding that is taking place as a result of our gradual emergence from the harrowing Pandemic," commented McCarthy.

“The GAA has already been in a period of intense reflection on matters as diverse as the shape of our season, the formation of competitions and playing rules and the development of young players.

“We want to ensure that the GAA is perfectly placed in the post-Pandemic world to be the sort of vibrant, supportive and relevant Association that we all want it to be.

“The proposed strategic plan covering up to 2026 will enable us to put the GAA on that road and every unit of the Association will have an opportunity to have their voice heard. I’d encourage all of our volunteers, members and players to take this opportunity to play a part in shaping our future together.”

Phase One of the plan has commenced and seeks to establish the key issues that face the Association. Phase Two will involve a public survey, tailored for club members, but which will be made available to everyone to contribute.

“The purpose of the plan is to allow us to answer some fundamental questions about ourselves," added GAA Director General Tom Ryan.

"Answering these questions will involve us looking at our core purpose, our goals and objectives, our structures, our collective roles and responsibilities, and how we get things done.”

As part of the initial phase, feedback is being sought from a sample of individuals representing players, coaches, officers, and other volunteers at club and county level.

Written submissions will be taken from Central sub-committees, county committees, our sister organisations, schools’ bodies, government bodies, the GPA, sponsors and the media.

The members of the GAA Strategic Plan 2021-2026 Steering Group are:

- Larry McCarthy (GAA President)

- Tom Ryan (GAA Director General)

- Ruairí Harvey (GAA Planning Coordinator)

- Conor McCarthy (O’Donovan Rossa, Cork)

- Dr. Elish Kelly (Padraig Pearses, Roscommon)

- Pat Gilroy (St. Vincents, Dublin)

- Paul Foley (Patrickswell, Limerick)

- Prof. David Hassan (Banagher, Derry)

- Shane Flanagan (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

- Tim Murphy (Brosna, Kerry)