Swatragh camogs pitch new fundraiser

It will be a busy weekend for the camogs of Swatragh, who set out on a 24-hour fundraiser to help their pitch development fund.

Their 24-hour run, taking place on Sunday and Monday, aims to hitting 1000km and involves all camogie teams, from underage right up to senior.

All donations through can be paid to:

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michaeldavitts-swatragh