Derry will get a chance to run their eye over championship opponents

Contact
Eoin Bradley kicked the winning point in Derry's last Ulster championship win, a first round victory over Down at Celtic Park in 2015. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Derry will face the winners of a preliminary clash between Down and Donegal when the Ulster senior football championship rolls around later this year.
Oakleafers’ boss Rory Gallagher will be an interested spectator at Páirc Esler, with a chance to run his eye over their opponents.
Should Down advance, they will travel to Celtic Park for a repeat of the 2015 clash won by Derry, their last victory in an Ulster championship clash. A Donegal victory would see Derry make the trip to Ballybofey.
Tuesday night’s draw also paired champions Cavan with Tyrone who will begin a new era under the guidance of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher.
Last year, Derry narrowly missed out on promotion from Division 3. In the championship, after giving Armagh too much latitude early on, they came short with their brave comeback.
It was an afternoon when former AFL player Conor Glass was one of four debuts, a number that doubled with Patrick Kearney, Oisin McWilliams, Paul Cassidy and Alex Doherty coming off the bench.
There were also starts for goalkeeper Odhran Lynch, Ethan Doherty and 2017 Ulster minor winning captain Padraig McGrogan.
Gallagher will look to skipper Chrissy McKaigue for leadership and will be hoping to get a greater level of support to ace marksman Shane McGuigan in attack.
Before that, Derry will be occupied with another promotion battle in Division 3 North against Cavan, Fermanagh and Longford where they must finish in the top two to reach the play-offs.
Elsewhere, minor manager Martin Boyle and U20 boss Paddy Bradley, teaching colleagues in St Conor’s College, still await news on their campaigns.
No draw has taken place for either competition, which don’t fall under the elite status that permits a return to action.
Ulster GAA yesterday told Derry Now they are set to meet later this week and will have a ‘clearer view’ of the situation.
The 2020 minor championship wasn’t completed. Derry saw off Armagh in the first round but the competition was halted before their semi-final with Tyrone due to a further Covid-19 lockdown.
Draw in full
Preliminary Round
Down v Donegal
Quarter-Finals
(1) – Armagh v Antrim
(2) – Monaghan v Fermanagh
(3) – Tyrone v Cavan
(4) - Derry v Preliminary Winner
Semi-Finals
1v2
3v4
Dates and times TBC
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
St. Peter's High School Year prizewinners, from left, are Sean McFadden (Y8), Joseph Newton (Y11), Patrick McDaid (Y10), and Christopher Doherty (Y9). Standing, from left, are Year Heads, Hugh Green,
Claire Sugden says the Executive formed by the late Martin McGuinness and Arlene Foster was an opportunity for progress.Foster
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.