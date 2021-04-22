Derry will get a chance to run their eye over championship opponents

Derry will face the winners of a preliminary clash between Down and Donegal when the Ulster senior football championship rolls around later this year.

Oakleafers’ boss Rory Gallagher will be an interested spectator at Páirc Esler, with a chance to run his eye over their opponents.

Should Down advance, they will travel to Celtic Park for a repeat of the 2015 clash won by Derry, their last victory in an Ulster championship clash. A Donegal victory would see Derry make the trip to Ballybofey.

Tuesday night’s draw also paired champions Cavan with Tyrone who will begin a new era under the guidance of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher.

Last year, Derry narrowly missed out on promotion from Division 3. In the championship, after giving Armagh too much latitude early on, they came short with their brave comeback.

It was an afternoon when former AFL player Conor Glass was one of four debuts, a number that doubled with Patrick Kearney, Oisin McWilliams, Paul Cassidy and Alex Doherty coming off the bench.

There were also starts for goalkeeper Odhran Lynch, Ethan Doherty and 2017 Ulster minor winning captain Padraig McGrogan.

Gallagher will look to skipper Chrissy McKaigue for leadership and will be hoping to get a greater level of support to ace marksman Shane McGuigan in attack.

Before that, Derry will be occupied with another promotion battle in Division 3 North against Cavan, Fermanagh and Longford where they must finish in the top two to reach the play-offs.

Elsewhere, minor manager Martin Boyle and U20 boss Paddy Bradley, teaching colleagues in St Conor’s College, still await news on their campaigns.

No draw has taken place for either competition, which don’t fall under the elite status that permits a return to action.

Ulster GAA yesterday told Derry Now they are set to meet later this week and will have a ‘clearer view’ of the situation.

The 2020 minor championship wasn’t completed. Derry saw off Armagh in the first round but the competition was halted before their semi-final with Tyrone due to a further Covid-19 lockdown.

Draw in full

Preliminary Round

Down v Donegal

Quarter-Finals

(1) – Armagh v Antrim

(2) – Monaghan v Fermanagh

(3) – Tyrone v Cavan

(4) - Derry v Preliminary Winner



Semi-Finals

1v2

3v4

Dates and times TBC