How well do you remember the 2020 Derry GAA scene?

Democrat sports quiz
As we say goodbye to 2020, Michael McMullan has compiled some questions from the games he covered during the season. Pour a cuppa and see how many answers you can get. Stay away from Google....Answers below
ROUND 1
1 – Who scored Magherafelt's goal in the senior football final?
2 – How many goals did Faughanvale score in their ladies intermediate final win over Limavady?
3 – Who did Conor Glass make his Derry senior debut against?
4 – Who were St Pius Magherafelt due to play in March's MacLarnon Cup Final?
5 – Which player scored the first attacking mark in Derry club championship football?
6 - Eilis Keenan scored the winning goal for St Mary's Magherafelt U16 ladies team to land the Ulster title. Who did they beat in the final?
7 – Who scored the first goal for Derry senior hurlers in their 1-19 to 0-19 NHL win over Down?
8 – Which senior championship winning manager did Damian Cassidy enlist on the Derry Games Development Committee?
ROUND 2
1- Who did Lavey beat in the U16 hurling final?
2 – Who beat Ballymaguigan in the senior ladies final?
3 – Who was the top scorer in the junior football championship – Odhrán McKane, Gary Keane or Fergal Mortimer?
4 – Greenlough needed a late winning point to see off Castledawson in the intermediate semi-final, who scored it?
5 - Who knocked Derry senior camogs out of the All-Ireland series?
6 – Which All-Ireland winner is in Paddy Bradley's management team for Derry U20 footballers?
7 – How many different players scored for Slaughtneil in the senior championship, including the group stages - 13, 15 or 17?
8 – Who scored Lavey's goal in their minor football final win over Magherafelt?
ROUND 3
1 – St Patrick's Maghera beat St Mary's Magherafelt in the Ulster senior camogie semi-final. Who did they beat in the final?
2 – Who did Desertmartin beat in their junior semi-final?
3 – Derry lost to what county in Rory Gallagher's first game as senior manager?
4 – Across all adult mens football and hurling championships, who scored the most goals?
5 – Aoife Doyle captained which school to an Ireland title in March?
6 – Who was appointed as Swatragh's new senior football manager?
7 – In the intermediate football championship, who scored the most between Ben McCarron, Tiarnán McHugh and Dermot O'Kane?
8 – Who played in goals for Bellaghy in the senior football championship?
ROUND 4
1 – Who did Ballinascreen beat in the minor hurling final?
2 – Cahir McMonagle scored Steelstown's goal in the intermediate football final, but who found the net for Greenlough in the decider?
3 – Three Cahair O'Kanes – with slightly different spellings - played in the Derry championships. What clubs did they play for?
4 - Who did Ballinderry beat in the first knock-out game to book their SFC Quarter-Final spot?
5 – Swatragh won the intermediate hurling championship, but who did they beat in the final?
6 – Who did Lavey minors defeat on New Year's Day 2020 to land their first Ulster title at St Paul's?
7 – Slaughtneil won the senior camogie title, after a replay. Who scored the goal to save their bacon in the drawn game?
8 – Who came off the bench and kicked two points as Loup nearly ousted Magherafelt in the senior semi-final?
ROUND 5
1 – The four Kearney brothers – Francis, James, Patrick and Sean - all scored for Swatragh in the senior football championship. Who scored the most?
2 – Who had a late goal chance blocked by Antóin McMullan in Glen's Quarter-Final defeat to Slaughtneil?
3 – St Patrick's Maghera were joint winners of the MacRory Cup. Who was their captain?
4 – There were three draws in the senior football group stages. Dungiven v Claudy, Bellaghy v Loup were two, but which was the other?
5 – Who scored Ballinascreen's goal against Bellaghy in their Round 1 game at Celtic Park?
6 – Who is the Derry senior camogie manager?
7 – Derry drew with Leitrim in the first game of the NFL. Who scored the equaliser?
8 – Neil Comer succeeded who on the Derry County Board?
ANSWERS:
ROUND 1: 1 – Jared Monaghan, 2 – Three, Kayleigh Fleming, Erin Murray and Ellie McCaffrey, 3 – Longford, 4 – Our Lady and St Patrick's Knock, 5 – Christy Young against Desertmartin, 6 – St Dominic's Belfast, 7 – Richie Mullan, 8 - Sean McGoldrick.
ROUND 2: 1 – Ballinascreen 3-11 to 3-9, 2 – Steelstown, 3 – Gary Keane 2-32, 4 – Enda McNally, 5 – Meath, 6 – Johnny McGurk, 7 – 17 different scorers, Ballinascreen had 15, 8 – Calum Downey.
ROUND 3: 1- St Louis Ballymena, 2 – Ballerin, 3 – Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup, 4 – Brendan Rogers with six, 5 – St Colm's Draperstown camogs, 6 – Kevin Madden, 7 – Dermot O'Kane 0-26 Tiarnán McHugh 1-21, Ben McCarron 1-20, 8 – Peter Stuart.
ROUND 4: 1 - Dungannon 0-17 to 0-10, 2 – Michael McDonnell, 3 – Drum, Ardmore and Craigbane, 4 – Newbridge, after extra-time, 5 – Ballinascreen, 6 – Termon, 7 – Carla McEldowney, 8 – Marc Devlin.
ROUND 5: 1 – James 0-20, ahead of Francis' tally of 0-16, 2 – Emmet Bradley, 3 – Ethan Doherty, 4 – Claudy v Swatragh, 5 – A Ryan Doyle belter, 6 – Ciaran Cunningham, 7 – Ciaran McFaul, 8 – Cultural Officer Una Ferguson.
