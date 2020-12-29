County Derry family aim to become Ireland's fittest family

Contact
The Doyles of Ballinascreen begin their journey this weekend, bidding to become Ireland's fittest family.
They follow in the footsteps of Drum's Farren family on RTE reality TV show 'Ireland's fittest family'.
Michael Doyle, his daughter Aoife, sons Niall and Ciaran will take part in Sunday's show which goes on air at 6.30.
Ciaran, Aoife and Niall all play for both Ballinascreen and Derry. Aoife was captain of St Colm's Draperstown camogie team that won the All-Ireland title earlier this year.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.