County Derry family aim to become Ireland's fittest family

The Doyles of Ballinascreen begin their journey this weekend, bidding to become Ireland's fittest family.

They follow in the footsteps of Drum's Farren family on RTE reality TV show 'Ireland's fittest family'.

Michael Doyle, his daughter Aoife, sons Niall and Ciaran will take part in Sunday's show which goes on air at 6.30.

Ciaran, Aoife and Niall all play for both Ballinascreen and Derry. Aoife was captain of St Colm's Draperstown camogie team that won the All-Ireland title earlier this year.