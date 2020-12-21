Derry could be playing in the 2021 Tailteann Cup

If Derry footballers fail to gain promotion from Division 3 or at least reach an Ulster Final in 2021, they will enter the second tier Tailteann Cup.

Cavan and Tipperary will be automatically enter the race for Sam Maguire, by virtue of their provincial successes this season.

The comes comes after the GAA finalised their fixture plans for next season, which will see county action begin in the early part of the year.

There shall be no return to collective senior inter county training before January 15th 2021 and there will be no McKenna Cup.

There will be preliminary round if more than 16 teams are in the draw at the start, followed by Round 1, quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

The semi finals on will take place on Sunday, June 6th in a Croke Park double header, with the decider to be played as a curtain raiser to an All-Ireland hurling semi-final on June 26/27.