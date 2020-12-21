Contact

Derry will again need to overcome Offaly if they are to win a first Christy Ring Cup

GAA reveal format next season's hurling championships

New Derry senior hurling management duo Cormac Donnelly and Dominic McKinley

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

New Derry senior hurling management duo Cormac Donnelly and Dominic McKinley will have favourites Offaly in their sights in next season's Christy Ring Cup.

Michael Fennelly is back for a second season as Faithful boss and knocked Derry out in the 2020 quarter-final before being beaten by Down on penalties.

2021 McDonagh Cup and 2021 Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups

Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry, Westmeath, Meath, Carlow, Kildare, Down
Christy Ring Cup: Roscommon, Sligo, Wicklow, Derry, Offaly, London
Nicky Rackard Cup: Donegal, Mayo, Leitrim, Armagh, Tyrone, Warwickshire
Lory Meagher Cup: Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Cavan, Fermanagh, Lancashire

All of the above played on a group basis - yet to be drawn - followed by semi-finals and a final.  The group winners will be at home in the semi-final.

Derry remain in Division 2B and once again the top two teams will meet in the promotion play-off.  Games begin on the weekend of February 27/28, with the finals planned for April 10th/11th

