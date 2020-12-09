Referee announced for Derry's Ulster minor clash with Armagh

Contact
Enda McFeely was take charge of Derry's Ulster MFC clash with Armagh (Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)
Donegal referee Enda McFeely will take charge of next weekend's Ulster MFC clash of Derry and Armagh at Owenbeg.
McFeely has refereed two Donegal senior finals and an intermediate decider.
He has been refereeing since 2012 and joined the Ulster Academy the following year.
Derry beat Armagh in last year's championship in the Athletic Grounds and are bidding for a first title since 2017.
It will be the first game for manager Martin Boyle. The Ballinascreen man took over outgoing boss Paddy Campbell.
Grab a copy of Tuesday's County Derry Post for more match build-up.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.