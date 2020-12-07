County Derry Post GAA Awards

Contact
The County Derry Post/DerryNow.com are asking you, our readers, to pick the winners of this year's County Derry Post awards
The categories are listed below and you have until Friday, December 18 to email your votes to sport@derrypost.com
Club of the year:
Supporter of the year:
Manager of the year:
Referee of the year:
Senior club footballer of the year:
Intermediate club footballer of the year:
Junior club footballer of the year:
Club hurler of the year:
Senior club camogie player of the year:
Senior club ladies player of the year:
County footballer of the year:
County hurler of the year:
County camogie player of the year:
County ladies player of the year:
Game of the year:
Moment of the year:
Biggest contribution to local GAA:
Young player of the year:
Closing date for nominations is Friday, December 18 at 5pm.
The winners will be announced in the paper of Tuesday, December 29.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
