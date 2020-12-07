Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

County Derry Post GAA Awards

Send us in your nominations

County Derry Post GAA Awards

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The County Derry Post/DerryNow.com are asking you, our readers, to pick the winners of this year's County Derry Post awards

The categories are listed below and you have until Friday, December 18 to email your votes to sport@derrypost.com

Club of the year: 
Supporter of the year:
Manager of the year: 
Referee of the year:
Senior club footballer of the year:
Intermediate club footballer of the year:
Junior club footballer of the year:
Club hurler of the year:
Senior club camogie player of the year:
Senior club ladies player of the year:
County footballer of the year:
County hurler of the year:
County camogie player of the year:
County ladies player of the year:
Game of the year:
Moment of the year:
Biggest contribution to local GAA:
Young player of the year:

Closing date for nominations is Friday, December 18 at 5pm.

The winners will be announced in the paper of Tuesday, December 29.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie