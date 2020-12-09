Shane Elliott to take charge of Kevin Lynch's next season

Former Dunloy and Antrim goalkeeper Shane Elliott has taken over as the new Kevin Lynch's manager.

He replaces former star Geoffrey McGonigle, who spent four seasons at the helm. Elliott has been coaching the team in recent season's.

Michael McShane will almost certainly be back in charge for a seventh season at Emmet Park, but like football manager Paul Bradley, the club have confirmed that all will be finalised after the AGM.

Declan McGuckin and Seamus Bradley are back in charge of Swatragh hurlers, with Cathal McDaid staying with Ballinascreen.

Swatragh, who had their AGM last weekend, have yet to appoint a successor to Enda McGinley as senior football manager.

Johnny McGarvey (Lavey) and Dee Doherty (Na Magha) also remain in charge of their respective hurling teams.

Eoghan Carlin (Doire Trasna), Killian Conlan (Newbridge) and James McGrath (Craigbane) will remain in charge, with former Lily Whites' championship winning captain Conrad McGuigan joining McGrath in the management next season.

Foreglen manager will have Banagher's Declan 'Honda' Mullan with him next season.

It stays the same in Glack, with Willie Canning, Adrian McGilligan and Simon Doherty at the helm.

Hugh McGrath has taken over from Eamon Gibson as Steelstown's senior manager for next season. Raymond Tracey is part of the management team that also includes Marty Dunne, who will still be playing while working as goalkeeper coach.

In Ballymaguigan, the trio of Colin Letters, Cathal Doyle and Paul Donnelly remain in charge.

Kieran O'Kane and Karl Conlan, who masterminded Lissan's defeat to Glenullin in the championship last season, are back on board.

Feidhlim O’Neill is the Ardmore manager, with the returning Anthony Hargan mixing playing with management, giving them a boost after this time playing in Kildare.