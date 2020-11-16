Ulster Schools planning January start for games

The MacRory and MacLarnon Cups are among the Ulster Schools competitions being proposed for a January start.

Schools were contacted by Ulster Schools, informing them of plans to play U19 and U16.5 competitions on knock-out basis starting in Mid-January, with all games following finish on the day proposals.

Games up to and including the semi-finals will be played on an home and away basis, unless the distance 'exceeds' 40 miles.

In such a case, a neutral venue will be arranged.

This new format has been brought in to plan around Covid-19 restrictions and is for 'this school year only'.

The draw is due to take place on Monday, November 30.

The MacRory and MacLarnon Cup deciders, and all U19 finals as listed in the proposal are pencilled in for the last weekend in February.

The Rannafast Cup, current held by St Patrick's Maghera, will be played during the same window, with the final to be played after the senior finals, on the first weekend of March – the same weekend as the All-Ireland Finals.

A new ruling will be brought in to restrict U16.5 players from playing in the senior competition, unless a school is fielding at U19 level only.

In hurling, the Mageean Cup Final is being planned for the weekend of February 13.

Ulster Schools will make a decision on all other football and hurling competitions will be made in January. A similar format is expected for camogie competitions.