Ballinascreen confirm Ciaran McElroy as their new manager

Ciaran McElroy in action for Fermanagh in the 2008 Ulster Final (Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)
Ballinascreen have appointed Ciaran McElroy as their new manager, taking over from the outgoing Liam Bradley.
McElroy is a former Fermanagh county player and featured – under current Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke – when Fermanagh lost the 2008 Ulster Final to Armagh after replay.
The Tempo man played for Ballinascreen for a spell and starred against Dromore in the final of the 2009 Ulster League. He transferred back to his native club, where he won a championship in 2012 under the management of his father John.
'Maxi' was brought in by 'Baker' last season, after spending several seasons coaching Ballinascreen underage teams.
He will finalise his management team in the coming weeks.
