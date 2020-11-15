All-Ireland camogie Quarter-Final: Derry All-Ireland camogie bid ends

ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP

Meath 1-13

Derry 0-8



Derry's hopes of a first All-Ireland camogie title since 2012 were put to the sword by 2017 champions Meath in Templeport on Sunday afternoon.

The sides were level (0-6 each) at the break and when Derry edged ahead with a Mary Hegarty point at the start of the second half, they looked well-placed to push on.

A series of missed frees allowed Meath to get on level terms, before Aoife Maguire put the Royals ahead for the first time since Aine Minogue's opener after 11 seconds.

Meath began to get a grip at midfield and went in at the second water break two points ahead, 0-9 to 0-7.

Then came the killer goal. A ball over the top of defender Rebecca Bradley landed into the run of Sinead Hackett, who slotted to the net.

Derry were always playing catchup after that and struggled to break down Meath's defence.

MEATH: Maggie Randle; Sophia Payne, Claire Coffey, Louise Donoghue; Tracy King, Maeve Clince, Cheyenne O’Brien; Aedin Slattery, Kristina Troy; Aoife Minogue (0-3), Leah Dennehy (0-3), Megan Thynne; Sinead Hackett (1-0), Jane Dolan (0-5, 3f), Amy Gaffney (0-1)

SUBS: Aine Keogh for A Slattery (HT), Aoife Maguire (0-1) for A Gaffney (39), Ellen Burke for S Payne (51), Aine McNerney for M Thynne (54), Erin Leddy for S Hackett (57)

YELLOW CARD: A Minogue (58)

DERRY: Niamh McQuillan; Rebecca Bradley, Janet McGuckin, Megan Kerr; Grainne McNicholl, Aoife Ní Chaiside, Orla McGuigan; Shannon Kearney, Aine McAllister (0-3, 1'45'); Céat McEldowney, Karen Kielt (0-4, 2f, 1 '45'), Dervla O'Kane, Mairead McNicholl, Mary Hegarty (0-1), Aoife Shaw

SUBS: Eimear McGuigan for M Hegarty (40), Sinead McGill for R Bradley (47), Dara McGuckin for M McNicholl (55), Shauneen Donaghy for K Kielt (55)

YELLOW CARDS: J McGuckin (49), S McGill (60)

REF: Barry Nea (Westmeath)

Full coverage in Tuesday's County Derry Post