Derry make three changes for Saturday's Christy Ring clash with Offaly

Mark McGuigan is one of three changes by Derry manager John McEvoy ahead of Saturday's Christy Ring showdown with Offaly (Pic: Mark Richards)
The Derry and Offaly teams have been named for Saturday's Christy Ring Round 2B clash in Newry's Páirc Esler (1.30).
John McEvoy has made three changes from their 1-13 to 0-13 defeat last weekend to Down in Ballycran.
Fintan Bradley, Eoghan Cassidy and Mark McGuigan have all been retained having being introduced against Down.
Dropping to the bench are Chrissy Henry, Thomas Brady and Jerome McGuigan.
Derry were unbeaten in the league, but lost to Down in the league promotion final and in Christy Ring Cup.
Offaly, under manager Michael Fennelly, finished third in Division 2A and their only defeat came at the hands of Kerry and they drew with Antrim in Tullamore back in March.
DERRY: Seán Kelly; Paddy Kelly, Brian Óg McGilligan, John Mullan; Sean Cassidy, Eamon McGill, Mark Craig; Conor Kelly, Eoghan Cassidy; Fintan Bradley, Mark McGuigan, Sé McGuigan; Richie Mullan, Cormac O'Doherty, Paul Cleary
SUBS: Conor O'Kane, Thomas Brady, Chrissy Henry, Darragh Cartin, Odhrán McKeever, Jerome McGiugan, Seán Ó Caiside, Patrick Turner, Charlie Gilmore, Ryan McGill, Johnny O'Dywer
OFFALY: Stephen Corcoran; Damien Egan, Ben Conneely, Paddy Delaney; Dan Doughan, Cillian Kiely, David King; Eoghan Cahill, David Nally; Shane Kinsella, Jason Sampson, Peter Geraghty; Colm Gath, Oisin Kelly, Liam Langton
SUBS: James Dempsey, Ciaran Burke, Brendan Murphy, David O’Toole Greene, Sean Cleary, Thomas Geraghty, Aidan Treacy, Brian Duignan, Ross Ravenhill, Adrian Hynes, Kevin Dunne
REF: Colum Cunning (Antrim)
