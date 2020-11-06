Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry make three changes for Saturday's Christy Ring clash with Offaly

Mark McGuigan, Eoghan Cassidy and Fintan Bradley all come in

Derry make three changes for Saturday's Christy Ring clash with Offaly

Mark McGuigan is one of three changes by Derry manager John McEvoy ahead of Saturday's Christy Ring showdown with Offaly (Pic: Mark Richards)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The Derry and Offaly teams have been named for Saturday's Christy Ring Round 2B clash in Newry's Páirc Esler (1.30).

John McEvoy has made three changes from their 1-13 to 0-13 defeat last weekend to Down in Ballycran.

Fintan Bradley, Eoghan Cassidy and Mark McGuigan have all been retained having being introduced against Down.

Dropping to the bench are Chrissy Henry, Thomas Brady and Jerome McGuigan.

Derry were unbeaten in the league, but lost to Down in the league promotion final and in Christy Ring Cup.

Offaly, under manager Michael Fennelly, finished third in Division 2A and their only defeat came at the hands of Kerry and they drew with Antrim in Tullamore back in March.

DERRY: Seán Kelly; Paddy Kelly, Brian Óg McGilligan, John Mullan; Sean Cassidy, Eamon McGill, Mark Craig; Conor Kelly, Eoghan Cassidy; Fintan Bradley, Mark McGuigan, Sé McGuigan; Richie Mullan, Cormac O'Doherty, Paul Cleary
SUBS: Conor O'Kane, Thomas Brady, Chrissy Henry, Darragh Cartin, Odhrán McKeever, Jerome McGiugan, Seán Ó Caiside, Patrick Turner, Charlie Gilmore, Ryan McGill, Johnny O'Dywer

OFFALY: Stephen Corcoran; Damien Egan, Ben Conneely, Paddy Delaney; Dan Doughan, Cillian Kiely, David King; Eoghan Cahill, David Nally; Shane Kinsella, Jason Sampson, Peter Geraghty; Colm Gath, Oisin Kelly, Liam Langton
SUBS: James Dempsey, Ciaran Burke, Brendan Murphy, David O’Toole Greene, Sean Cleary, Thomas Geraghty, Aidan Treacy, Brian Duignan, Ross Ravenhill, Adrian Hynes, Kevin Dunne

REF: Colum Cunning (Antrim)

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie