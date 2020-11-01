Ulster SFC: Derry undone by slow first half performance

ULSTER SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Armagh 0-17

Derry 0-15

A lacklustre first half came back to bite Derry in Sunday afternoon at Celtic Park, leaving themselves too much to do to come from a six-point deficit.

Derry's pursuit for a first Ulster win since 2015 continues, but allowing Armagh too much room in the first half was their wrongdoing. Some the Armagh scores came under no pressure, which won't have pleased boss Rory Gallagher.

It was point for point in the early stages, but points from the impressive Rory Grugan (2), Jamie Clarke and Jarlath Óg Burns put them 0-6 to 0-2 ahead at the first water break and on the way to a six-point lead, 0-11 to 0-5.

Derry came out with more vigour, with a monster McGuigan free and a point for Ethan Doherty, one of eight championship debutants.

Armagh went down to 14 men when Clarke was black-carded, but sweet scores from McFaul and Loughlin were not enough to help Derry swing the game.

Blane Hughes' kick-outs over midfield always had Armagh on the front foot. Derry did get it back to a point, before Rian O'Neill's free, with the last kick, booked Armagh's semi-final spot with Donegal.

ARMAGH: Blaine Hughes; Aidan Forker (0-2), Ryan Kennedy; James Morgan; Conor O'Neill (0-1), Mark Shields (0-1); Jarlath Óg Burns (0-1), Stephen Sheridan, Rian O'Neill (0-4f); Rory Grugan (0-3, 1m), Greg McCabe, Stefan Campbell; Oisin O'Neill (0-2), Jamie Clarke (0-3)

SUBS: Niall Grimley for G McCabe (53), Callum Cumiskey for S Sheridan (60)

BLACK CARD: J Clarke (51)

YELLOW CARDS: S Sheridan (21), C Cumiskey (69), O O'Neill (71), A Forker (73)

DERRY: Odhrán Lynch; Paul McNeill, Brendan Rogers; Paudi McGrogan; Carlus McWilliams, Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Ethan Doherty (0-1); Padraig Cassidy; Chrissy McKaigue (0-1), Emmet Bradley (0-1), Conor Glass; Enda Lynn, Danny Tallon; Shane McGuigan (0-7f), Niall Loughlin (0-4, 1f, 1m)

SUBS: Patrick Kearney for D Tallon (47), Oisin McWilliams for P McNeill (58), Paul Cassidy for E Lynn (61), Alex Doherty for P Cassidy (67)

YELLOW CARDS: C McKaigue (36), B Rogers (71), O McWilliams (73)

REF: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

