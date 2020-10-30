Contact

Derry make two changes for their Christy Ring clash with Down

Thomas Brady and John Mullan listed to start after coming on as subs in the league final

John Mullan is retained for Saturday's Christy Ring clash with Down in Ballycran (Pic: Sam Barnes / Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry have made two changed to their team for Saturday's Christy Ring Round 2A game against Down in Ballycran (1.30)


John Mullan replaces Chrissy Henry after impressing when introduced in place of the Lavey man in the league final two weeks ago.

The other change will see Thomas Brady start in place of Mark McGuigan.

Down manager Ronan Sheehan also makes two changes.  Tim Prenter starts ahead of Daithi Sands, who was man of the match in the league final.

The other change sees Ryan McCusker retain his place at the expense of Ronan Costello, who he replaced at half-time.

The winner of Saturday's game will earn a place in the semi-finals, while the loser will enter the qualifier round. 

In the other Round 2A game this weekend, Kildare host Wicklow on Sunday.

Offaly, Sligo (who both conceded) and Roscommon lost the first round games.

DERRY: Seán Kelly; Paddy Kelly, Seán Cassidy, Darragh Cartin; Conor Kelly, Brian Óg McGilligan, Mark Craig; Richie Mullan, Eamon McGill; Thomas Brady, Cormac O'Doherty, John Mullan, Sé McGuigan, Fintan Bradley, Eoghan Cassidy
SUBS: Conor O'Kane, Paul Cleary, Chrissy Henry, Odhrán McKeever, Mark McGuigan, Johnny O'Dwyer, Jerome McGuigan, Patrick Turner, Ryan McGill, Seán Ó Caiside, Charlie Gilmore

DOWN: Stephen Keith; Tom Murray, Caolan Taggart, Michael Hughes; Barry Trainor, Conor Woods, Liam Savage; Matt Conlon, Phelim Savage; Ryan McCusker, Pearse Óg McCrickard, Donal Hughes; Oisín MacManus, Eoghan Sands, Tim Prenter
SUBS: TBC

